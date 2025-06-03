Dang, The New Harry Potter Series Is Sounding More And More Like Game Of Thrones In Scale

Since HBO confirmed that a Harry Potter TV series was in the works , fans have been wondering just how big the show might be, as what we knew about the Potter series was limited. Would it be a modest, nostalgic retread of the books? Or something far more ambitious? Based on new comments from actor Nick Frost, who’s stepping into the iconic role of Rubeus Hagrid, it sounds like HBO is aiming for something massive. Think Game of Thrones scale. And honestly? I couldn’t be more pumped for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation .

In a recent interview with Collider to promote his 2025 movie schedule release , the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon , Frost dropped a few juicy details about what the filming schedule for the Harry Potter series will look like. It’s no quick gig. According to the Attack the Block actor, each season is expected to take 10 to 11 months to shoot, nearly a full year of production per season. That’s not your average TV timeline. That’s the kind of heavy-duty, cinematic commitment usually reserved for epic franchises with sprawling worlds and ensemble casts.

But Frost, ever the upbeat presence, isn’t fazed by the workload. He sounds like a kid in Honeydukes. The Shaun of the Dead alum added:

I'm just so excited to get going. I've gone in to do head sculpts and have your hand stand and stuff, and they say, ‘Oh, have a look at this.’ And you're like, ‘Wow. That's the coolest thing.’ I love films. I’ve loved cinema my whole life, so to be part of that universe now and that they're showing me, like, a dancing mushroom, it's like, ‘That is so cool!’

Yes, he did just drop a casual “dancing mushroom,” which might be the most wonderfully weird tease yet. Whether that’s tied to the Forbidden Forest, a Herbology class, or something new entirely, it’s clear the visual scope of the show is going all in on the magic.

(Image credit: Sky)

Frost didn’t spill much more about the series production beyond the 10–11 month schedule, but this actually tells us a lot. That’s about how long it took HBO to shoot the later seasons of Game of Thrones, which was infamous for globe-hopping production, huge battle scenes, and dense ensemble storylines. It’s a strong sign that the Harry Potter series won’t just rehash the films in episodic chunks, but it’s being built as a prestige series with the scale and ambition to match its beloved source material.

This tracks with earlier reports that HBO is approaching the show as a “faithful adaptation ,” with each season focusing on a different book. If that's the case, we’re looking at seven seasons of meticulously crafted storytelling, packed with world-building and character depth that the movies sometimes had to skip.

If you were worried the new Harry Potter series might be a low-budget rehash, fear not. Between the year-long shoots, wild practical effects, and HBO’s deep pockets, it’s clear this isn't just another reboot, but possibly a magical juggernaut in the making.