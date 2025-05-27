Meet Your New Ron, Harry And Hermione: Warner Bros. Latest Harry Potter Casting Announcement Comes With A First Look Pic

There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The Wizarding World is a sensation that has spanned books, video games, stage plays, theme parks, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Those titles are some of the best book to screen adaptations ever, but hardcore fans are eager to see the novels become extra fleshed out in the developing live-action TV series. The cast has slowly been coming together, and now we've gotten a photo of the new Ron, Harry, and Hermione together.

What we know about the Harry Potter TV show has been limited, but a number of casting announcement have come over the last few months. While it was exciting to learn Lohn Lithgow will play Dumbledore, fans have been wondering about our three heroes. Now we know Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. Check out the trio together below:

(Image credit: Photograph by Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The Wizarding World's three primary heroes are officially cast, and they look pretty perfect for their roles. The Harry Potter movie cast grew up before our eyes, and we'll get the same privilege with this trio of young actors. Author J.K. Rowling writes about these characters' hair at great length, and they all certainly look accurate to the books.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming on Max, which will be the home of the TV series. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription.

Fans might note that Hermione actress Arabella Stanton is an actress of color, standing in juxtaposition to Emma Watson. Hermione's race is never explicitly mentioned in the Potter books, as much as she's supposed to have curly hair. There was some backlash when Black actress Noma Dumezweni was cast in the role for Cursed Child's Broadway and West End productions, with Rowling coming to her defense.

It should be fascinating to see what this young trio of actors brings to their roles in the Harry Potter TV show... especially considering how passionate the generations of Wizarding World fans are. They've got some big shoes to fill, but expanding each book into a full season of television should allow for them to flesh out unique takes on Harry, Ron and Hermione.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Just like the film series, we're getting relative unknown for this trio, who will be acting along acclaimed actors in the adult roles. Although to be fair, Stanton has been working on the West End. This trio will be joining previously announced actors like Jon Lithgow and rumored ones like Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein. Fans are wondering if the OG cast might be back as different roles, although Daniel Radcliffe has seemingly put the kibosh on that himself.

The Harry Potter TV show isn't part of the 2025 TV premiere list, but that's not stopping anticipation from steadily building. Hopefully we get more information about this highly anticipated project sooner rather than later.