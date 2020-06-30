Why Disneyland's Splash Mountain Redesign Should Mean An Even Bigger Change In The Park

The biggest problem is that because Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has taken over most of what little available space existed on that edge of the park, there's just no place for the existing land, or any new land, to go. Whether you keep Winnie the Pooh or look to replace the ride as part of a new land, you basically only have space for one attraction, so any new land that you come up with is going to be small and will only have one attraction to anchor it.