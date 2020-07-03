Welsh Singer Duffy Criticizes Netflix Over Controversial 365 Days Movie

In case you aren’t in the loop on 365 Days, the movie follows a young woman from Warsaw who’s involved in an unhappy relationship and finds herself held captive by a Sicilian gangster, who gives her a full year to fall in love with him. 365 Days was a hit at the Polish box office with a $9 million haul, and ever since it arrived on Netflix, it’s frequently made the service’s Top 10 list in various territories. That’s even more impressive when you take into account that 365 Days ranks at 0% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, although it’s certainly not the only movie available on Netflix that’s earned such a distinction lately.