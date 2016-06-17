9 Sexually Explicit Netflix Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Netflix is known for its wide berth of programming, with binge-worthy original series and quality children's programming rounding out the pretty diverse line up. But hiding, sometimes in plain sight, and sometimes beneath the surface, is an undercurrent of steamy material that most wouldn't think of finding on their favorite streaming provider. And even if you were thinking about it, you might not know where to find it.

Well, we here at CinemaBlend are all about helping the public, and to that end we've scoured the Netflix Instant library to find nine titles that you could stream right this very second! Your reasons may vary for wanting such materials, and we wouldn't even begin to guess them in such a public forum. All we know is if you're looking for something a little more intense than most of the offerings in Netflix's library, then these are the films you need to hunt down. Part the beaded curtain, and follow along as we list the most Adult Netflix titles we could find.

365 Days

Admit it, this is the movie that sent you to this list. And who could blame you, as 365 Days has become the latest steamy sensation to get Netflix users excited. For the uninitiated, the film is based on the Polish novel of the same name by author Blanka Lipi?ska, telling the story of mafia don Massimo (Michele Morrone) and his captive love interest Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka.) That captivity part is most of the reason why this film has raised quite a bit of ire with some folks, but fans seem to be enjoying this movie, and its exceedingly realistic looking sex scenes.

Gaspar Noe's Love

By reputation alone, Gaspar Noe has never been shy about showing human sexuality, and all of the pieces and parts that make up the experience. Gaspar Noe's Love is his most recent, and possibly his most explicit, as actual sexual acts and full frontal nudity are on display throughout this tale of a couple who start to experiment with their relationship. Be prepared for a lot of discussion if you watch this one with your significant other.

Y Tu Mama Tambien

Before he wowed the world with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Alfonso Cuaron made a film about three very different young persons, and their journey of sexual discovery. Y Tu Mama Tambien follows a pair of friends as they meet a mysterious woman. Said woman conveniently arrives while the boys are left at home in Mexico, after their girlfriends go off on a trip to Italy, so it's only a matter of time before things get interesting. What starts as a flirtation inadvertently turns into a road trip that teaches them a lot about each other, as well as themselves. While he's moved onto such fare as Children of Men, and Gravity, this is the film that put Cuaron on the map, and for good reason.

Blue is the Warmest Color

Another movie you’ve more than likely heard about, through various critic’s appraisals or internet message boards alike, is Blue is the Warmest Color. An almost three hour film, based on the graphic novel from author Julie Maroh, it’s a story of two young women (Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos) who meet in high school and carry on in a relationship into their adult lives. Controversial for, among the various reasons, the accusations of harsh working conditions on set, as well as a supposedly stereotypical “male gaze” depiction of a lesbian relationship, the film is still pretty explicit when compared to mainstream filmmaking.

Lust Caution

Throughout the history of film, sex and intrigue have gone hand in hand for quite some time. Director Ang Lee’s 2007 film Lust Caution definitely binds those two themes togethers, as it is a historical spy thriller that adds an erotic angle to its proceedings. Inspired by the Eileen Chang written novella, and told across two sections in 1938 and 1942, we get to see a honeypot operation being waged against a governmental figure known as Mr. Yee (Tony Leung Chiu-Wai) and a student radical named Wong Chia Chi (Tang Wei.) Their ensuing relationship is supposed to result in an assassination attempt, but the romantic and sexual entanglements complicate things to an NC-17 rated extent.

Amar

A year seems like a short time to most, but in a romance like the one at the center of the Spanish film Amar, it just might not be long enough. Laura (María Pedraza) and Carlos (Pol Monen) are lovers who are young and relatively inexperienced. So naturally, throwing sex into the equation is going to be bold and experimental, with the potential for complication and massive heartbreak. Cited as being intensely romantic, with an overall sadness starting to creep in as time goes on, writer/director Esteban Crespo put his characters through their paces as their torrid coupling starts to unravel.

Newness

Director Drake Doremus has quietly become one of the most proficient storytellers when it comes to complex emotional relationships. His previous films such as Like Crazy and Equals, he’d mined that subject for some very unique views on how society deals with such things, and Newness is perhaps one of his most sexually provocative examinations. This time around, Martin (Nicholas Hoult) and Gabriella (Laia Costa) are Dormeus’ subjects, as they start an open relationship that sees each partner asking the other to accomplish specific tasks while the other watches. Love and lust collide, as the two try to get to the root of what their relationship is really all about.

Below Her Mouth

Sometimes, you can just peg out the sexy Netflix movie by its title, and Below Her Mouth doesn’t disappoint. Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is engaged to be married, and seems to have the perfect future set up. Everything goes out the window when she becomes infatuated with, and eventually begins an affair with Dallas (Erika Linder), a roofer that romances her into having that particular tryst. Just watching the trailer alone is rather racy, promising an adventure in a complicated but heated relationship throughout Below Her Mouth’s course of events.

Oh, Ramona!

It used to be that the teenage sex comedy ruled over quite a bit of the Hollywood landscape, especially throughout those hazy, crazy days of the early ‘80s. The passing of that craze hasn’t stopped Europe from getting in on the fun in recent years. Oh, Ramona! was only released in 2019, and has all the food innuendo, pratfalls, and raunchy but good natured humor you could expect when one of the nerdiest kids in school (Bogdan Iancu) falls for two different girls, the sweet natured Anemona (Holly Horne) and the popular mean girl Ramona (Aggy K. Adams.) Not to give too much away, but you’ll never look at fruit the same way again after seeing this one.

As you can see, there's bound to be a ton of sensual thrills in your Netflix queue, if you know where to look. The nine films we've pointed out above are good jumping off points, and who knows what else you'll find out there in the digital library on this streaming giant's servers. Just be sure to stream responsibly, and if need be, make sure the kids are either watching Looney Tunes or are asleep, before embarking on any of these frisky viewing adventures.