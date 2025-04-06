‘This Is A Thing, In 2025?’ Meghan Markle Gets Real About The Criticism Of Her Netflix Show

Meghan Markle is no stranger to online hate and, while she’s dealt with that for years after she and Prince Harry made the decision to step away from their duties to the royal family, there’s been a fresh wave of criticism since With Love, Meghan premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. With a new season of the lifestyle series supposedly coming to Netflix’s schedule, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to be in disbelief over some of the reactions she’s received.

Controversy over With Love, Meghan started even before the show was available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Her launch date fell amidst the Los Angeles wildfires, prompting some to characterize Meghan Markle as “tone deaf” and, ultimately, the streamer chose to delay the premiere. Another issue her critics have bemoaned involves her fancy Le Creuset cookware, and when the New York Times mentioned it, Markle reportedly threw up her hands and said:

This is a thing, in 2025?

The controversy supposedly stems from the argument that the fancy cookware is too pricey for the average home cook, though many Black women came to Meghan Markle’s defense by showing off their own Le Creuset items.

Since then, she’s faced criticism over everything from her lack of culinary training — one celebrity chef said “it’s painful to watch” — to her one-pot pasta recipe. Many fans are accusing Markle of being unrelatable and highly curated, but she argued:

Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?

She may be married to an actual prince now, but the Duchess of Sussex pointed out that until she met Harry, she’d been working since she was 13 years old. With Love, Meghan allows her to provide for her family members — who include 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet — while incorporating her homemaking interests. She said:

I need to work, and I love to work. This is a way I can connect my home life and my work.

There are many aspects of the lifestyle show that have kept the former Suits actress in the headlines, but the moment that likely has gotten the most attention is her viral conversation with Mindy Kaling. After The Office star called her “Meghan Markle,” the duchess corrected her, laughing as she explained that her last name was “Sussex” since marrying Harry.

Jack in the Box spoofed the clip, and Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts of The View asked Mindy Kaling about it. Even a body language expert weighed in on the deeper meaning behind the exchange.

Meghan Markle may not understand the issues people are taking with her new series, but it’s inarguable that she’s got people talking. The entire eight-episode first season is available to stream on Netflix now, with a second season already having been shot. Stay tuned for updates on that, and I’m sure there will be plenty of Harry and Meghan updates to hold us over in the meantime.