‘This Is A Thing, In 2025?’ Meghan Markle Gets Real About The Criticism Of Her Netflix Show
With Love, Meghan continues to make headlines.
Meghan Markle is no stranger to online hate and, while she’s dealt with that for years after she and Prince Harry made the decision to step away from their duties to the royal family, there’s been a fresh wave of criticism since With Love, Meghan premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. With a new season of the lifestyle series supposedly coming to Netflix’s schedule, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to be in disbelief over some of the reactions she’s received.
Controversy over With Love, Meghan started even before the show was available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Her launch date fell amidst the Los Angeles wildfires, prompting some to characterize Meghan Markle as “tone deaf” and, ultimately, the streamer chose to delay the premiere. Another issue her critics have bemoaned involves her fancy Le Creuset cookware, and when the New York Times mentioned it, Markle reportedly threw up her hands and said:
The controversy supposedly stems from the argument that the fancy cookware is too pricey for the average home cook, though many Black women came to Meghan Markle’s defense by showing off their own Le Creuset items.
Since then, she’s faced criticism over everything from her lack of culinary training — one celebrity chef said “it’s painful to watch” — to her one-pot pasta recipe. Many fans are accusing Markle of being unrelatable and highly curated, but she argued:
She may be married to an actual prince now, but the Duchess of Sussex pointed out that until she met Harry, she’d been working since she was 13 years old. With Love, Meghan allows her to provide for her family members — who include 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet — while incorporating her homemaking interests. She said:
There are many aspects of the lifestyle show that have kept the former Suits actress in the headlines, but the moment that likely has gotten the most attention is her viral conversation with Mindy Kaling. After The Office star called her “Meghan Markle,” the duchess corrected her, laughing as she explained that her last name was “Sussex” since marrying Harry.
Jack in the Box spoofed the clip, and Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts of The View asked Mindy Kaling about it. Even a body language expert weighed in on the deeper meaning behind the exchange.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Meghan Markle may not understand the issues people are taking with her new series, but it’s inarguable that she’s got people talking. The entire eight-episode first season is available to stream on Netflix now, with a second season already having been shot. Stay tuned for updates on that, and I’m sure there will be plenty of Harry and Meghan updates to hold us over in the meantime.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Harry Potter TV Series Casting Rumors Are Everywhere, And One Actor Responded To Claims He’s Playing Hagrid
The Kanye-Related Rules Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Enforcing In Her House