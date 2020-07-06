The Hateful Eight And The Untouchables Composer Ennio Morricone Is Dead At 91

Some of his best collaborations were with his fellow countryman and creative partner Sergio Leone. The two worked together on many movies, including several well-known projects starring Clint Eastwood, like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars and For A Few Dollars More, all premiering in the 1960s. He and Leone also collaborated on Once Upon A Time in the West, Once Upon A Time in America and plenty of other projects. The two had known one another prior to their working relationship, having attended school together as young men. Sergio Leone died in 1989 at the age of 60.