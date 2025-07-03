Tributes Pour In For Reservoir Dogs And Donnie Brasco's Michael Madsen After His Death At 67
Michael Madsen has passed away, and fans are saying goodbye.
With over 300 film and TV credits to his name, Michael Madsen was one of those character actors that you instantly recognized whenever he walked on screen. Regularly known for playing tough guys and for his work with Quentin Tarantino, many of Madsen's movies are favorites for countless film fans, which means countless people are now quite sad, as it's being reported that the actor has passed away.
NBC Los Angeles reports that Madsen was found unresponsive in his home in Malibu this morning. In a statement from his manager, Ron Smith, it's said the actor died of a cardiac arrest. Following the news, Madsen's many fans, and friends, have been sharing their condolences. Walton Goggins, who appeared in The Hateful Eight alongside Madsen posted to Instagram saying...
A lot of fans are singling out Madsen's work with Quentin Tarantino, which included both Kill Bill and the movie that put Tarantino on the map, Reservoir Dogs. It's a difficult performance to forget once you've seen it, made all the more remarkable by the fact that Madsen improvised the sequence. The actor owns the screen the entire time he's on it, as producer Joe Russo put it on X...
Madsen's characters were frequently tough guys, but that didn't mean they were always macho and violent. As critic Courtney Howard pointed out on X, Madsen's Kill Bill performance was surprisingly vulnerable.
Michael Madsen’s creative partnership w/ Quentin Tarantino was a once in a lifetime spark. His work in KILL BILL is phenomenal, layering that down-on-his-luck lout with pathos & sympathetic sadsack grit, building him out into a complex, dimensional character. #RIPMichaelMadsen pic.twitter.com/HU4qCYqVVVJuly 3, 2025
Madsen's work with Tarantino is so well known and beloved that it will easily be some of the first roles people remember. He appeared in several of the director's films and could have starred in films Tarantino never made.
There are so many more that are worthy of note that could be easily overlooked. Film critic Kristen Lopez called out his role in Thelma & Louise for particular recognition. It's not one of his more attention-grabbing performances, which may be why it works so well.
But in over 300 performances, not every role is going to be a stereotypical tough guy. A surprising number of fans are celebrating one of Michael Madsen's more unexpected roles, as the father in the family movie Free Willy. As @MuseZack posted:
Michael Madsen may be gone, but fans certainly haven't seen the last of him. He had numerous film and television projects in production at the time of his death, some of which will certainly still be able to be completed. He had also completed a book that is currently being edited, titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.
We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Michael Madsen's family, friends and loved ones.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
