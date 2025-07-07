Bachelor In Paradise Season 10 Premiere Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Talking Big Changes, Hot Hookups And More
The beach is back!
Spoiler alert! I’ll be discussing the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premiere live as it happens July 7. Episodes are available to stream live the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Fellow members of Bachelor Nation, we have made it. After getting no new Bachelor in Paradise in 2024, the reality dating spinoff is making its triumphant return to the 2025 TV schedule. Tonight’s Season 10 premiere is three hours long, and while I’ve made my opinion on three-hour episodes known, nothing could keep me away from this premiere. There are big changes coming to this season, and I’ll be here to talk out all of them.
Tonight we’ll meet our first wave of Season 10 cast members, and for now that will only include alumni from The Bachelor/Bachelorette — Goldens will make their grand entrance next Tuesday. With that said, grab your popcorn and pina coladas, and let’s hit the beach!
Welcome To Costa Rica!
It sure is good to be back on the beach, and I can’t wait to see what the new filming location has to offer! I hear there’s air conditioning this season … hello, upgrade! Anyway, thanks for watching along with me tonight!
What. Happened. On. This. Beach?
All right, I’m into this. We open to the “Final Day of Paradise,” with the beach looking like a hurricane decimated it. Furniture everywhere, a bikini top hanging off of an umbrella and a sunburnt Jesse Palmer laid out on a lawn chair. Then a quick rewind of the events that preceded it. I saw twerking, I saw a bag of money, lots of engagement rings, rose ceremonies, kissing, Goldens, kissing Goldens.
A better person than me will go frame by frame and break down all of that. Not me, friends, we’ve got more Paradising to do.
Spencer Conley And Alexe Godin Are First Arrivals
We officially have singles on the beach! Spencer Conley from Jenn Tran's season and Alexe Godin from Grant Ellis' season are the first man and woman of Season 10. Historically that means they're hoping for long runs and big love stories, so we'll have to see what happens ....
Alexe seemed so funny on The Bachelor, so I'm looking forward to seeing more of her on BiP.
No More 'Almost Paradise'?
Rather than the traditional intro package that we're used to - with the cast members usually doing something stupid to the tune of "Almost Paradise," we just got the logo and a short burst of the song. I don't know if that means they've done away with the silly intros for Season 10, or if they'll start it next week after the majority of the cast is on the beach.
Nobody Else Remembers Who Kyle Is Either
If you don't recognize Kyle Howard from Katie Thurston's season, you're not alone. That seems to be the same as everybody else there.
I can already see this being a running gag. "What's his name again?"
Arrivals ... And More Arrivals.
The 3-hour runtime is starting to make sense. We're a half-hour into the show already, and pretty much all we've seen is people getting out of cars. It's getting a little repetitive, but at least with over 2 hours to go, there will still be plenty of time for drama.
Also, the show looks great, and everybody looks amazing! (Even if we're all struggling to remember who they are. Right? Just me?)
Wow With The Khakis!
Finally, we've got Jesse Palmer officially opening Paradise and introducing Wells Adams (YES to the swim-up bar) and Hannah Brown! These guys look like they just walked away from the popular kids table in the cafeteria of a '90s teen movie.
New Life Goal: Stay At A Resort Where You Can Swim From Your Room To The Bar.
These accommodations are WILD! I love that they get their own beds in the air conditioning. It's like every room could be the Boom Boom Room! I am such a sucker for a swim-up bar, too.