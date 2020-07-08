How Crazy Rich Asians Had A Big Impact On The In The Heights Movie, According To Lin-Manuel Miranda

But Jon also was coming off the success of Crazy Rich Asians. And what he learned on that was, we don't get a lot of opportunities like this, so we have to swing big. And he really lobbied for a big movie that is also set in this neighborhood. And so filming last summer was one of those joyous experiences of my life because, again, I was writing songs about this neighborhood I loved to be performed on stage. But then to see those songs reinterpreted on the streets where I was writing them was breathtaking.