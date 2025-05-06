‘We Have A Lot To Live Up To’: Wicked Writer Gets Real About Pressure To Deliver With For Good

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre, and Jon M. Chu's Wicked (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) was another big hit. The Oscar-nominated project was a box office and critical success, but only adapted the first act of Stephen Schwartz' blockbuster stage musical. And the prolific composer recently spoke about the pressure of trying to deliver in the same way with For Good.

What we know about Wicked: For Good is fairly limited, but it's expected to bring the show's second act to life on the big screen (as well as contain some new Wicked songs). Schwartz spoke to Variety about the status of the forthcoming sequel, offering:

We are trying to keep our heads down and focus because there’s a lot of work to do, but it is exciting, and it’s both encouraging that the first film was so well received and intimidating. We have a lot to live up to. I can’t deny feeling some pressure because of that, but that’s what they call a good problem to have.

This sounds about right. Wicked was a hit at the box office, and was also embraced by moviegoers and critics alike. Add in nominations from Awards Season, and there are some big shoes to fill in For Good. Luckily it's the same team behind the sequel and both movies were filmed together in the mist of the pandemic, and we won't have to wait very long before we see this film adaptation's conclusion.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The first Wicked movie is streaming now on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

As the legendary Broadway songwriter mentions, having this sort of good will with the fans is a good problem for Wicked: For Good to have. Rather than an offbeat musical, Chu was tasked with adapting a beloved global sensation for the screen with Wicked. And while the hardcore fans like myself had the potential to be disappointed, by and large the first movie was embraced by cinephiles and theater folks alike.

Of course, the Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker has proven his ability to take on visually stunning stories, and artfully brought the In The Heights movie to life prior to Wicked. The pressure is on for the sequel, but luckily production happened on both parts simultaneously. So the same creative spirit is likely in both projects thanks to the cast and crew.

As previously mentioned, For Good is expected to debut some new songs, which should help it stand apart from the stage production. The details of these debut tracks are currently a mystery, but fans are also looking forward to favorites like "The Wicked Witch of The East" and "Thank Goodness."

All will be revealed when Wicked: For Good arrives November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list. And the pressure to deliver a second time might help get even more eyes on the follow-up.