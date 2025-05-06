‘We Have A Lot To Live Up To’: Wicked Writer Gets Real About Pressure To Deliver With For Good

News
By published

Stephen Schwartz got real about Wicked needing to hit twice.

Ariana Grande&#039;s Glinda holding up black witch hat in Wicked
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre, and Jon M. Chu's Wicked (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) was another big hit. The Oscar-nominated project was a box office and critical success, but only adapted the first act of Stephen Schwartz' blockbuster stage musical. And the prolific composer recently spoke about the pressure of trying to deliver in the same way with For Good.

What we know about Wicked: For Good is fairly limited, but it's expected to bring the show's second act to life on the big screen (as well as contain some new Wicked songs). Schwartz spoke to Variety about the status of the forthcoming sequel, offering:

We are trying to keep our heads down and focus because there’s a lot of work to do, but it is exciting, and it’s both encouraging that the first film was so well received and intimidating. We have a lot to live up to. I can’t deny feeling some pressure because of that, but that’s what they call a good problem to have.

This sounds about right. Wicked was a hit at the box office, and was also embraced by moviegoers and critics alike. Add in nominations from Awards Season, and there are some big shoes to fill in For Good. Luckily it's the same team behind the sequel and both movies were filmed together in the mist of the pandemic, and we won't have to wait very long before we see this film adaptation's conclusion.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
The first Wicked movie is streaming now on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

As the legendary Broadway songwriter mentions, having this sort of good will with the fans is a good problem for Wicked: For Good to have. Rather than an offbeat musical, Chu was tasked with adapting a beloved global sensation for the screen with Wicked. And while the hardcore fans like myself had the potential to be disappointed, by and large the first movie was embraced by cinephiles and theater folks alike.

Of course, the Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker has proven his ability to take on visually stunning stories, and artfully brought the In The Heights movie to life prior to Wicked. The pressure is on for the sequel, but luckily production happened on both parts simultaneously. So the same creative spirit is likely in both projects thanks to the cast and crew.

As previously mentioned, For Good is expected to debut some new songs, which should help it stand apart from the stage production. The details of these debut tracks are currently a mystery, but fans are also looking forward to favorites like "The Wicked Witch of The East" and "Thank Goodness."

All will be revealed when Wicked: For Good arrives November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list. And the pressure to deliver a second time might help get even more eyes on the follow-up.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says

Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect

That Time Carrie Underwood Nearly Quit American Idol Ahead Of Her Win
See more latest
Most Popular
Carrie Underwood reads from her 2005 journal ahead of making her debut as a judge on American Idol Season 23.
That Time Carrie Underwood Nearly Quit American Idol Ahead Of Her Win
Superman flying in the new trailer
‘I Don’t Want To Bury The Lede.’ Warner Bros Head Honchos Just Admitted They’ve Seen An Early Cut Of Superman, And There’s A Lot To Unpack
Fox and MGK smiling on the carpet of the 2022 Billboard music awards
Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says
Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki standing together in Supernatural Season 15
The Boys’ Eric Kripke Saw Fellow Supernatural Vets Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Reunite On Set, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly-Sized Supe On The Wall
Jaws on a rampage
Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect
Halle Berry at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.
Halle Berry Nearly Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction Every Time She Walked At The Met Gala, But Her Dress Designer Spoke Out About Why They Went There With The Theme
Robert Downey Jr. stands smiling with his head cocked to the side in Spider-Man: Homecoming, pictured next to Dominique Thorne smiling with her head slightly bowed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
'It's Really Reassuring To Know You're Not Embarrassing Iron Man.' Ironheart's Star Opens Up About Getting Robert Downey Jr's Stamp Of Approval As Filming Wrapped
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt
How Brad Pitt Is Allegedly Trying To One-Up ‘Old Pal’ Leonardo DiCaprio With His New Movie
Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea on The White Lotus Season 3 finale.
The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood Was Asked About Possible SNL Appearance After Parody Sketch Controversy, And I Hope Lorne Michaels Is Listening
Ellie standing in Seattle looking out at TV station in The Last of Us Season 2 &quot;Day One&quot;
There Has Been A Lot Of Debate About Gendered Emmy Categories, But I Love How Bella Ramsey Tackled The Subject