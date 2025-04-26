Hunger Games Fans Can't Stop Talking About How The Sunrise On The Reaping Casting Connects To Rachel Zegler's Character

This week, there's been much excitement for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is among the upcoming book adaptations. A plethora of casting news has surfaced, as the young Haymitch actor was revealed alongside the actress playing Haymitch’s girlfriend. Additionally, Ghostbusters’ Mckenna Grace is playing a District 12 tribute, and Jesse Plemons is portraying a young Plutarch. All the while, fans can’t stop talking about how one piece of casting reminds them of Rachel Zegler’s prequel role.

In 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which serves as the origin story for President Snow, Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, a covey girl and District 12 tribute. The Baird name will return for Sunrise on the Reaping with Whitney Peak playing the role of Lenore Dove Baird, and fans are noticing how similar Peak looks to Zegler. Take a look:

Peak, who has previously been in the Gossip Girl reboot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Hocus Pocus 2 is officially playing Lenore Dove Baird, who is the girlfriend Haymitch leaves back home when he's chosen for the 50th Hunger Games. Peak and Zegler are not related and have distinct facial features, but I totally see what fans are talking about.

They both have massive doe eyes and similar noses. Some users can't help but wonder if Peak's casting is partially due to the producers wanting both Baird girls to look related. Check out another comment:

The Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which ends with Lucy Gray Baird disappearing from Corilanus Snow’s view as he rises to power. Fans are also left with questions regarding Snow really loved her. Peak’s Lenore Dove won’t enter the Hunger Games, but she is very important to Haymitch Abernathy’s backstory.

Now that I can see, alongside fans, how Lenore will bear a resemblance to Lucy, this movie is only going to hit harder. Here are some more comments that reference the casting:

Plus, Rachel Zegler also took to social media this week to congratulate Whitney Peak on her castin g . The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress said “I know she’s gonna do the Baird name proud”. Now, I'm wondering if Zegler will cameo somehow! We’ll have to wait until the movie comes out on November 20, 2026. Until then, you can read The Sunrise on the Reaping book!