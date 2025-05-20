‘What Did He Do To Make You Cast Him?’ Heath Ledger Beat Out 253 Actors For His 10 Things I Hate About You Role, And The Director Reveals How He Did It
Talk about iconic.
10 Things I Hate About You was released back in 1999, and is arguably one of the best High School movies of all time. A modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the comedy (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is still endlessly quotable and a beloved rom-com. And the movie's director recently explained why late actor Heath Ledger landed the role of Patrick Verona back in the day.
I grew up watching 10 Things I Hate About You over and over again on syndication, and I think it's one of the best '90s movies of all time. Director Gil Junger recently spoke to EW about the casting process, which include seeing hundreds of men for Patrick. As he put it:
That's show business, folks. Casting is a unique process, and sometimes people are seen thanks to personal favors. That's what happened with Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You, although the Oscar-winning actor was able to deliver in the role and land the part. Truly it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
10 Things I Hate About You is streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
10 Things I Hate About You isn't a big blockbuster, so it might be surprising that so many actors were brought in by the casting director. Later in that same interview, Junger went on to share how Heath Ledger ended up dazzling them during this long and grueling process. As he shared:
This is just one story that shows what kind of actor Heath Ledger was. Despite his young age, he had the charisma and star power to land the leading role in 10 Things I Hate About You. This rom-com was just the tip of the ice berg, and he's go on to give acclaimed performances in a number of other projects. That includes Brokeback Mountain, and his Oscar-winning role as Joker in The Dark Knight Rises.
10 Things I Hate About You is streaming now on Disney+. We'll just have to wait and see if any of the titles on the 2025 movie release list ends up being quite as iconic.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.