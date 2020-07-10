Snyder Cut: Justice League’s J.K. Simmons Is Ready For Reshoots If Zack Snyder Calls

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
After almost three full years of waiting, hoping, praying and actively calling for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, DC fans far and wide will finally get a chance to set their eyes on the magical version of the 2017 film which is fully envisioned and developed by Zack Snyder. We are roughly a year away from Zack Snyder's Justice League hitting HBO Max, and J.K. Simmons, who had a small role as Commissioner Gordon in the movie, is ready and willing to work on any reshoots, should he get the call to action.
While J.K. Simmons was already still widely known for his spot-on performance as J. Jonah Jameson (who is now a part of the MCU) in Sam Raimi's early 2000s Spider-Man trilogy, he also took on the part of another important, long-standing comic book character when he signed on to play Jim Gordon in Justice League. The role was set to be expanded by quite a bit when Ben Affleck's solo Batman film came around, but, of course, plans for all of that were scrapped before long, with Jeffrey Wright taking over Gordon in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
Luckily, J.K. Simmons is still high on the role (and looking forward to Snyder's cut) and is more than willing to step up to the plate should any additional filming be needed. Here's what he told ScreenRant:
Well, the Snyder cut is happening now at long last, as DC fans know. I'm excited that I'm a part of it. As far as I know, I've already done everything I have to do to be a part of Zack's cut, which is to tell Zack, ‘Yes, I want to be a part of your cut.’ If there's additional dialogue recording or additional shooting or whatever, I'd be happy to do it.
Oh, can you imagine any of the actors in Justice League, with large parts or small, saying they didn't want to be a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League? After all, that's exactly what they thought they were signing up for, before everything went to hell in a Joss Whedon-fueled, Mustachegate-laced handbasket.
While it's certainly great news that J.K. Simmons and, apparently, everyone else who appeared in Justice League is looking forward to seeing and being in Zack Snyder's cut of the film, the word going around says that no reshoots will be necessary. Supposedly, Snyder wanted to shoot some additional bits for the film, but in order for HBO Max to agree to financially support his cut at all, they wouldn't allow for anything as extreme as actual reshoots. Instead, the new streamer was on board with offering money for post-production, special effects, scoring, and even some ADR to add / change dialogue, but that was it.
Luckily, the things that HBO Max were willing to foot the bill for are no small potatoes, and Snyder has been promising to bring us a lot of the things which were missing from the original theatrical cut of Justice League, and which fans have been clamoring for, for so long now. This is said to include Superman fighting in his black regeneration suit, a lot more backstory for Cyborg (plus more for the Flash to do on screen), some Darkseid, and (wouldn't you know it) more of the secondary characters. So, this could mean that we will get to see more than the quick snippet of J.K. Simmons as Gordon.
All will be revealed when Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max in 2021, so be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest!