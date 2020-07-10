Snyder Cut: Justice League’s J.K. Simmons Is Ready For Reshoots If Zack Snyder Calls

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After almost three full years of waiting, hoping, praying and actively calling for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, DC fans far and wide will finally get a chance to set their eyes on the magical version of the 2017 film which is fully envisioned and developed by Zack Snyder. We are roughly a year away from Zack Snyder's Justice League hitting HBO Max, and J.K. Simmons, who had a small role as Commissioner Gordon in the movie, is ready and willing to work on any reshoots, should he get the call to action.