Tyler Perry’s Latest Madea Movie Is Crushing On Netflix, And I’m Loving His Sweet Message To The Fans

One of the newest movies to hit the streaming schedule is Madea’s Destination Wedding, the latest feature from filmmaker Tyler Perry. Fans get to see their favorite street-smart matriarch hit the tropics with her family after her great-grandniece decides to have a rushed wedding. It goes without saying that Perry has had tremendous success with his famous character over the years and, as his latest 2025 movie release crushes on Netflix, he shared a lovely message with the fans.

Tyler Perry initially considered himself an outsider in Hollywood, feeling there wasn’t enough content made for people of color. He eventually managed to make a splash when he adapted his play, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, for the silver screen. In the process, he introduced the vivacious character Mabel "Madea" Simmons to mainstream audiences. The Madea train seems to be chugging right along, as Destination Wedding currently stands as the No. 1 trending movie on Netflix, and Perry posted his response to Instagram:

I can’t thank you enough and I don’t take this or you for granted. This is movie number 30 and y’all still riding with me! Thankful.

Tyler Perry and Netflix have had a very fruitful relationship over the past several years. 2022's A Madea Homecoming was the first movie from the Madea cinematic universe that hit the streamer and achieved the milestone of being in the Top 10 in 33 countries. The comedic movie even matched Free Guy’s Netflix stats of crossing a billion minutes of streaming. With numbers like that, it's clear that Perry's long-running franchise still has quite the following.

I'm honestly not surprised that Madea's Destination Wedding is currently trending so high on the aforementioned streaming service. Also, it's worth mentioning that Perry has had success with other films not related to the gun-toting grandmother.

The first of Perry’s films to hit Netflix exclusively, A Fall From Grace, notched 26 million views in its first week. The WWII drama The Six Triple Eight also hit a wild streaming milestone by garnering 52.4 million views across its first month. Not to mention, Perry's 2025 Netflix drama Straw, hit No. 1 during its weekend debut as well. So it goes without saying that Perry's work has reached more than a few viewers by way of streaming.

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix)

While Tyler Perry's filmography has become a bit more varied in recent years, the Madea series remains his bread and butter. Based on the trailer for the 2025 Netflix release, Madea’s Destination Wedding looks like everything a fan could want in one of the franchise's installments. The cast is back in hilarious fashion, the beauty of the Bahamas is on display and there's a little bit of family drama.

It would surprise me in the least if Perry decides to cook up more films centered around his dress-wearing alter ego. Regardless of how some may feel about the flicks, Perry has cultivated loyal viewers, and they seem to flock to his work. Based on Perry's track record, as long as fans continue to tune in, he'll surely continue to express gratitude.

Check out Madea’s Destination Wedding for yourself using a Netflix subscription now!