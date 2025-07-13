I Did Not Expect Kim Kardashian To Bring Back The Pantashoes, But She Was All Over Them At Paris Fashion Week
A resurrgence of the divisive look.
When Kim Kardashian sees a fashion trend that she likes, she’s not shy about showing it off. We’ve seen so many corset dresses that flaunt her hourglass figure, not to mention all of Kardashian’s black bikinis. Another item that the reality TV star has helped to popularize is the pantashoe, and she didn’t miss a chance to celebrate the Balenciaga product at Paris Fashion Week, sporting not one but two pantaboot looks.
Kim Kardashian — whose upcoming series, All’s Fair, will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription when it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule — has been a big fan of the pantashoe, which as the name suggests is a pant that features attached footwear at the bottom. She was seen sporting the divisive item at this year’s Paris Fashion Week on July 8 when she arrived at Balenciaga’s French headquarters:
Her appearance was not so subtle, as she donned a bright pink halter maxi dress with matching pink pantaboots underneath. The dress featured a plunging neckline, held together at the bust by a demure bow. There was no jewelry or any other accessory, as she let the footwear and the highlighter hue do the talking.
The next day, Wednesday, July 9, Kim Kardashian was seen in a different pantashoe outfit. This one was a white, low-cut halter dress that left most of her back exposed, and again featured matching leggings with attached high heels:
Kim Kardashian warned us that this was coming. She posted a photo of herself in black pantashoes ahead of Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show at Paris Fashion Week, writing on Instagram Stories that she’d be “pantabooting the f*ck out of these.” I’d say she followed through, too, giving us two different looks.
The American Horror Story: Delicate actress has really owned the pants-with-built-in-shoes look, first sporting the bottoms in 2017 at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts. According to our sister site Marie Claire, she has worn the footwear more than 50 times since.
Not everyone loves this look. While some praise it as forward-thinking and chic, critics have called it unflattering, uncomfortable (what good fashion isn’t?) and even tacky.
Still, Kim Kardashian’s not the only celeb to sample the product. Salma Hayek and Julia Fox have been pictured in pantashoes, and Blake Lively wore a sporty pair that cost nearly $4,000 when she accompanied Taylor Swift to the Super Bowl in 2024.
There’s a good reason that Kim Kardashian chose now to pull out one of her favorite looks. The pantaboot was popularized by the designer Denma, the creative director at Balenciaga. However, in March, he announced he was leaving the fashion house, and this show at Paris Couture Fashion Week was his final outing.
Hopefully, this wasn’t a last hurrah for Kim Kardashian as well, when it comes to donning the all-in-one clothing item, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
In addition to seeing Kim in All’s Fair this fall, fans are also hoping that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family will be back for Season 7 of The Kardashians before 2025 is over. For now, the first six seasons can be streamed on Hulu.
