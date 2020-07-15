10 Awesome Time Loop Movies To Watch After Palm Springs

About Time

The heartfelt romance film 2013's About Time is the most linear of the bunch, because it centers on Domhnall Gleeson’s Tim, who learns he has the power to time travel at will thanks to genetics from his father. Tim decides to use his powers to catch the eye of Rachel McAdam’s Mary, but its not without trial and error. About Time is not a typical “time loop” film, but it is a thoughtful examination of why the subgenre is so meaningful to us. We all wish for that perfect day and the ability to get it all right.