Why The Conners Ended With John Goodman On That Now Infamous Couch Scene

After over 30 years, the Conner family took their final bow. Fans finally said a seemingly definitive goodbye to the beloved brood by way of the series finale of Roseanne spinoff The Conners, which aired amid the 2025 TV schedule. The sitcom is one of many shows that's ended in 2025, but few titles on that list arguably have as much history wrapped up in them as this one has. It was bittersweet seeing an era come to a close, and John Goodman is now opening up the couch scene that closed out the show.

As is the case with some series finales, The Conners’ final episode, “The Truck Stops Here,” included some montages of scenes from the show and its predecessor, as the family dispersed from the living room. Eventually, Goodman’s Dan Conner was the only one left on the couch and, before leaving, he said goodnight directly to the camera. It was a sweet gesture and one that made this audience member feel like a part of the TV family. Goodman explained to The Hollywood Reporter that he was the one who conceived the idea and explained why:

I wanted to do it, and they let me, and they kept it. I thought it was just us saying, ‘Good night, folks. Thank you.’

I couldn't think of a better final moment for The Conners than that. Considering how fans have stuck with this small-screen franchise for years, it feels appropriate that one of the cast members would directly address them at the end. Goodman's quick sign-off reads, to me, as an acknowledgement of the various people who tuned into the adventures of the Lanford-based clan for years.

Also, I'd argue that the sendoff falls in line with what's known about Roseanne as a show. The classic sitcom was known to feature meta and self-aware elements at times, so Dan's goodbye feels like a (much more subtle) extension of that.

What makes the ending even better is knowing that John Goodman's “Goodnight” to the camera wasn’t in the script. Showrunner Bruce Helford previously explained that the moment “was a surprise” and because it was “so touching,” they decided to leave it in. At this point, it's honestly hard to imagine the episode concluding in a different way.

ABC confirmed in May 2024 that The Conners would be ending after its seventh season, which consisted of only six episodes. That news came after much speculation regarding the sitcom would remain on the air much longer. Ultimately, the series avoided the axe for years and finished with a strong run, even without the lead of its parents show, Roseanne Barr. In hindsight, it's actually quite impressive that the writers and producers were able to tie up loose ends with only a handful of episodes.

It's still somewhat surreal to think that Dan and the rest of the Conner clan have reached the end of the road. Of course, I don't think it's impossible that another spinoff could happen down the road. After all, the Roseanne reboot -- like the spinoff that was born after its cancellation in 2018 -- was unexpected as well. Even if another show isn't made though, I'm just happy that The Conners ended with Dan formally addressed viewers.

