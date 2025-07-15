I Love That Shaq Dropped A Massive Tip While Visiting A Restaurant, But I’m Also Chuckling At How He Playfully Trolled His Server

Shaquille O’Neal has been well regarded for his skill on the basketball court and his antics as a media personality. However, the celebrated athlete has also been lauded for being quite generous at times. There have been numerous occasions where O’Neal has been known to surprise people in the best ways. Just this past weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers icon did just that when he gave his server a large tip at a restaurant. As sweet as that was, though, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t also focused on the funny way he trolled that same employee.

The man also known as “The Diesel” visited The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, which is located in Houston and is a long-standing establishment that’s highly regarded for its Mexican food. According to CultureMap Houston, Shaq stopped by the eatery for lunch, and it seems he made quite the impression on the staff and fellow patrons. Not only did the businessman opt to eat alongside other customers instead of sitting in a private room, but he also posed for pictures. On top of that, the 15-time All-Star tipped his server a whopping $1,000.

A gesture like that is incredibly generous, and that’s not all Shaq did while at The Original Ninfa’s. The four-time NBA champion also paid for the meal of another table of customers that was sitting nearby. All of this certainly tracks for Shaq, who previously paid the bill for an entire restaurant while out on a date. He also followed that up by donating to money that would benefit those impacted by the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York in 2022. Shaq even notably paid for a pair of shoes for a child he crossed paths with at a mall.

The fact that Shaquille O’Neal provided his server with such a massive tip is just so awesome. Of course, I’m also not surprised at all that the longtime broadcaster also did something cheeky while at the restaurant. Executive chef Patti Delgado was the one who delivered O’Neal’s three crispy tacos to him and, in a statement shared with CultureMap, she revealed how O’Neal had a bit of fun with her:

I took him his plate and when I set it down he said, 'Wait a second, what is this?' and I said, 'The crispy tacos you ordered.' and Shaq looked at me and said, 'I didn't order that.’ Then he said, 'No, I'm just kidding! Look at your face!' He's very funny and so down to earth.

Considering how great that moment is, I’d like to think that Chef Delgado won’t be forgetting that anytime soon. A photo from Shaq’s visit was also shared to the restaurant’s official Instagram account. Check it out for yourself down below:

A post shared by The Original Ninfa’s (@ninfasoriginal) A photo posted by on

Shaquille O’Neal’s personality is, of course, certainly on display whenever he’s on Inside the NBA, the talk show he’s been a co-host of for nearly 15 years now. His and Charles Barkley’s antics are top-tier and serve as a major draw for the show. Thankfully, those shenanigans will continue when the show returns this fall for its first season on ESPN. O’Neal’s return is definitely assured, given that he inked a massive TV deal to remain with the program for the remainder of the 2025 TV schedule and beyond.

There’s still plenty of time left before Shaq returns to the air alongside his cohorts, and I’m curious as to what else he has planned for the summer. Personally, I’d love to hear more stories that illustrate his generosity and humor similar to his trip to The Original Ninfa’s Uptown.