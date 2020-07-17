COVID-19 Survivor Rita Wilson Has Some Honest Thoughts About People Not Wearing Masks

Even with antibodies against COVID-19, Rita Wilson and her husband understand that this fact will diminish with time, and they could become infected and/or carriers of the virus yet again. So maintaining the strategic pillars of social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing is something that she is stressing for both those who haven’t had to deal with the ailment themselves, and those who are lucky to be survivors. In an age of disinformation and distrust, this is important news, from a source the public can count on not to steer them wrong.