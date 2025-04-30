'I'm Not Perfect': Katy Perry Opens Up About Fan Backlash To Space Flight, And Her Appreciation For The Fans Who Have Her Back
'A human Piñata.'
Katy Perry has just been eating shot after shot from critics of her recent jaunt into space aboard one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin aircrafts alongside a terrified Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez and others. From her kissing the ground upon their return to her post-flight comments about love, fans, fellow celebrities and even Wendy’s (yes, the fast-food chain) had jokes. After two straight weeks of backlash, the singer has finally spoken out, admitting to fans that she’s “not perfect.”
The six women aboard the New Shepard described their 11 minutes in space as life-changing, but Katy Perry in particular hasn’t received the warmest welcome home (and certainly no $7,000 purse, as Lauren Sánchez did from the Kardashians). The singer took to social media to address the backlash and thanked the fans who have shown concern. She began her lengthy comment by saying:
Her message continued, saying she’s learned through therapy that “no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself." She’s taken her feelings about Luke Bryan wondering if Jeff Bezos had served mushrooms to the flight crew and other criticisms as an opportunity to look inward, and it sounds like she thinks other people could stand to do the same. Katy Perry’s message continued:
Since their trip into space on April 14 (which was covered live on the 2025 TV schedule by CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription), Katy Perry and — to a lesser degree — her five crewmates have been accused of being “tone deaf” and called “space tourists.” People have criticized the flight as a waste of money and resources during tough economic times and argued that the all-female flight made no meaningful contribution to getting more women and girls into STEM.
To what degree Katy Perry agrees or disagrees with the points of her critics is unknown, but she concluded her statement by admitting:
While this is the most Katy Perry has said about the topic, it’s technically not the first time she’s addressed the backlash. As her Lifetimes Tour 2025 kicked off in Mexico last week, she asked the crowd if anyone had ever called their dreams crazy as she performed a show that included several space-themed elements.
We’ll have to see if this issue continues to be a thorn in the sides of Katy Perry’s critics, but it sounds like the singer herself is ready to move forward.
