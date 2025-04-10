‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth

News
By published

Preach, woman!

aimee lou wood on the white lotus
(Image credit: HBO)

Those of us who indulged in the wonders of Sex Education have known and loved actress Aimee Lou Wood for many years now, but her work on The White Lotus Season 3 (which recently wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule) brought her fame and adoration to a whole new level. One of the things that entranced people about Chelsea’s portrayer has been her look, which just so happens to include her natural teeth. Well, as Wood has now said “there’s a limit” to such talk, and she wants folks to let her chompers be.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

If you need to catch up on The White Lotus, other HBO hits like House of the Dragon, or originals like The Pitt and Hacks, all you need is a Max subscription. Starting at just $9.99/month, you can enjoy all that, plus shows from Food Network, HGTV, Discovery and way more!

View Deal

What Did The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Say About The Conversation Surrounding Her Teeth?

If there’s anything we all know about fame, it’s that it comes with some serious scrutiny regarding the appearance of everyone in the public eye. It turns out that whether that conversation is negative or positive, it can be distracting or even annoying for the celeb involved, and that seems to sum up the feeling of Aimee Lou Wood.

While the BAFTA winner’s work on the third season of The White Lotus has already won praises (with some even saying that Wood stole the whole season as Chelsea), there has been a lot of talk about the star’s teeth. As she’s now revealed to GQ, however, she’s over it. Wood noted:

It makes me really happy that it’s symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit. The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and then it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticizing.

Alright, everybody. Just take a deep breath so we can all think clearly about this. What we usually see from actors who lead movies and TV shows is an idealized version of humanity that does not allow for things like one’s natural teeth. So, while she loves and can acknowledge that the things that people have been saying about her wonderfully real gap-toothed grin are positive, it’s all become a bit too much.

Related:

There Was One Theory That Panned Out In The White Lotus Season 3 That I Disliked So Much I Can't Let It Go

Just Google “Aimee Lou Wood teeth” and see what pops up. Her chewers have been called everything from “charming” to “rebellious” and even “inspiring,” as if no one else in the world has slightly wonky teeth. The actress has also had to answer questions about whether or not her Newtons are even real (sort of like 1923’s Robert Patrick recently having to deny wearing a fat suit on his show), which (just to help her out here) they absolutely are.

Those pearly whites have even been credited with adding “authenticity” to Wood’s work on the incest-filled season, which, I must say, feels slightly insane. You know what made her performance authentic? The talented actress, who worked hard to dig into her character, understand Chelsea and deliver a performance that viewers could attach themselves to. And, maybe her teeth are like, just the woman’s teeth.

Obviously, intense discussions of people’s appearances is far from being new, with people like Kelly Clarkson having to shut down body shamers, singer Kesha urging people to “hate me harder,” and Selena Gomez needing to address why her weight fluctuates. Oh, if you haven’t noticed that there’s a common thread among many of the performers mentioned, Wood (who you really should check out on the aforementioned Sex Education with your Netflix subscription) has. She added:

I don’t know if it was a man that we would be talking about it this much? It’s still going in on a woman's appearance.

Again…take a breath and think, people.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Survivor Fans Aren’t Happy About Season 48’s Most Fascinating Player Not Making The Jury, And I Have Some Thoughts About It Too

Mickey Rourke Was Formally Warned By Celebrity Big Brother UK After Homophobic Remarks About JoJo Siwa

Simu Liu Name Drops Tom Holland When Explaining Why He Kept Avengers: Doomsday Casting Under Wraps
See more latest
Most Popular
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Simu Liu Name Drops Tom Holland When Explaining Why He Kept Avengers: Doomsday Casting Under Wraps
Side by side of Glen Powell in Twisters and Demi Moore in The Substance.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Met Up With Demi Moore's Pup, And It Was The Meet-Cute I Didn't Know I Needed This Month
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.
Critics Have Seen Drop, And They’re In Agreement On The ‘Bonkers’ Blumhouse Thriller
Chadwick Boseman&#039;s T&#039;Challa sitting in Wakandan throne room in Black Panther
Black Panther Director Recalls Marvel Execs ‘Freaking Out’ Over Chadwick Boseman’s Accent For T’Challa
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
While Harry Potter Fan Fiction Isn't Tom Felton And Emma Watson's 'Cup Of Tea,' The Draco Actor Did Explain Why It's 'Amazing'
Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor wearing a tuxedo and holding a large revolver
James Gunn’s Reasons For Hiring Nicholas Hoult To Play Lex Luthor Are Still Cracking Me Up
&quot;Bete Noire&quot; from Black Mirror Season 7.
Critics Have Watched Black Mirror Season 7, And They Have Strong Feelings About The Most ‘Transcendent’ Episode
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling and wearing a USA hat on New Heights and Taylor Swift singing while raising her right hand during the Eras Tour Fearless set.
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Sent A Thoughtful Gift After Kylie Had Her Fourth Baby, And It's Opened The Door For Questions About What's Next For The Power Couple
Machine Gun Kelly is Gwen Stefani&#039;s Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26 on November 19, 2024.
Machine Gun Kelly Announced The ‘New Addition’ To His Family (And He Was Not Talking About His Baby With Megan Fox)
The Na&#039;vi in Avatar 2
'That's Not About Laying Off Half The Staff.' James Cameron Explains Why He Pivoted On A.I. And Why He Thinks It’s Important For Making Blockbuster Movies