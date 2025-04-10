‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth

Those of us who indulged in the wonders of Sex Education have known and loved actress Aimee Lou Wood for many years now, but her work on The White Lotus Season 3 (which recently wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule ) brought her fame and adoration to a whole new level. One of the things that entranced people about Chelsea’s portrayer has been her look, which just so happens to include her natural teeth. Well, as Wood has now said “there’s a limit” to such talk, and she wants folks to let her chompers be.

What Did The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Say About The Conversation Surrounding Her Teeth?

If there’s anything we all know about fame, it’s that it comes with some serious scrutiny regarding the appearance of everyone in the public eye. It turns out that whether that conversation is negative or positive, it can be distracting or even annoying for the celeb involved, and that seems to sum up the feeling of Aimee Lou Wood.

While the BAFTA winner’s work on the third season of The White Lotus has already won praises (with some even saying that Wood stole the whole season as Chelsea ), there has been a lot of talk about the star’s teeth. As she’s now revealed to GQ , however, she’s over it. Wood noted:

It makes me really happy that it’s symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit. The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and then it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticizing.

Alright, everybody. Just take a deep breath so we can all think clearly about this. What we usually see from actors who lead movies and TV shows is an idealized version of humanity that does not allow for things like one’s natural teeth. So, while she loves and can acknowledge that the things that people have been saying about her wonderfully real gap-toothed grin are positive, it’s all become a bit too much.

Just Google “Aimee Lou Wood teeth” and see what pops up. Her chewers have been called everything from “charming” to “rebellious” and even “inspiring,” as if no one else in the world has slightly wonky teeth. The actress has also had to answer questions about whether or not her Newtons are even real (sort of like 1923’s Robert Patrick recently having to deny wearing a fat suit on his show), which (just to help her out here) they absolutely are.

Those pearly whites have even been credited with adding “authenticity” to Wood’s work on the incest-filled season , which, I must say, feels slightly insane. You know what made her performance authentic? The talented actress, who worked hard to dig into her character, understand Chelsea and deliver a performance that viewers could attach themselves to. And, maybe her teeth are like, just the woman’s teeth.

Obviously, intense discussions of people’s appearances is far from being new, with people like Kelly Clarkson having to shut down body shamers , singer Kesha urging people to “hate me harder,” and Selena Gomez needing to address why her weight fluctuates . Oh, if you haven’t noticed that there’s a common thread among many of the performers mentioned, Wood (who you really should check out on the aforementioned Sex Education with your Netflix subscription ) has. She added:

I don’t know if it was a man that we would be talking about it this much? It’s still going in on a woman's appearance.

Again…take a breath and think, people.