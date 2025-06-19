Florence Pugh Gets Real About Finding Chin Hairs Before Events, And I Couldn't Love Her More

Florence Pugh has made a name for herself with her acting performances, but the frank and realistic way she presents to her fans is almost even better. We’ve seen her frankly dissect Marvel trying to tell her “no” about her Thunderbolts stunt. We’ve seen her laugh at herself after getting burned by Pedro Pascal on a red carpet . Also on this same press tour, she took a moment for herself to get real and “wrangle” the Marvel cast for a pic like a den mother. Now she’s back and admitting to chin hairs while prepping for events. Could she get any more real?

OK, I suppose the majority of us won’t ever throw on a dress worth thousands of dollars only to get hollered at by paparazzi hoping to catch one in the midst of a wardrobe malfunction. However, many of us can totally identify with looking in the mirror and seeing unwanted changes in our faces, whether those changes be pimples, wrinkles or even new hairs in weird places.

Just prior to stepping out for an event with a cool suit and pretty lip, Pugh mentioned that she was being plagued by chin hairs. It's not the time of facial flaw celebrities typically admit to, but it's a fact of life, and one of the reasons why the actress is so stinking fun to follow.

(Image credit: Florence Pugh Instagram)

I believe what she is actually looking to say there is "sneaky fuckers," but I digress. In fact, a typo almost makes the post feel even more real than her bold admission.

The good news? Florence Pugh might get a break from events for a while as she's heavily on the filming train right now. After starring in Yungblud's new music video "Zombie," which she said on Instagram she was "forever impressed" by, she's also got a slew of upcoming roles including Avengers: Doomsday filming in 2025. Then she'll jump to Dune: Messiah and the TV miniseries East of Eden, all of which will eventually come with some big press moments.

But with Avengers: Doomsday not premiering until 2027 and Dune: Messiah set to hit the movie release schedule in what will likely be December of 2026, she may get a break from cleaning up for carpets and events for a while. Although I'd probably be freaking out if I knew I had chin hairs and someone was filming me in IMAX to bring a space opera to life. I'm just saying, I might be taking care of that sooner rather than later.

Then again, this is a girl who literally shaved her head for a movie, so it seems she's pretty much fearless. All in all though, I feel her, and I love how honest she continues to be about her life in the face of the mega fame she's achieved in recent years.