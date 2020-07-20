5 Points Disney Should Consider Before Greenlighting Tron 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For a concept that seems to have been brought up at several points in the past decade, only to fall back into the Disney Vault every single time, a Tron Legacy sequel looks to be gathering steam yet again in Hollywood. Maybe this is the moment where Disney brings back the world of the Flynn family dynasty for the long rumored threequel, providing a chance to finally close out one of the many would-be trilogies fans have yet to see brought to completion. Playing on the assumption that Tron 3 is going to finally happen this time out, it’s time to consider the points that Disney should keep in mind before greenlighting the project into reality.