Despite Brief LGBTQ Roles In Avengers: Endgame And Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Disney’s GLAAD Rating Is Low

Hollywood has become a more inclusive place for filmmakers and actors to tell more diverse stories over the years, but major film studios still have ways to go. Walt Disney Studios was particularly criticized last year for how it handled a number of its attempts at LGBTQ storylines in Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. The media monitoring organization known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, a.k.a. GLAAD, has just rated each studio, and Disney’s representation is considered “poor.”