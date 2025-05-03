Kelly Marie Tran Had A Bad Experience With Star Wars Backlash. Years Later, She Reflected On How It Helped Her Grow

News
By published

Justice for Rose Tico.

Rose Tico standing during Resistance meeting in The Rise of Skywalker
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

There are popular film franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away thanks to decades of movies and TV content (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). This level of fandom makes the Star Wars movies hugely successful, but there is sometimes a dark side to this devotion. Actress Kelly Marie Tran faced racist online while portraying Rose Tico, but she recently explained how that helped her grow as a person.

Tran made her debut in the franchise in Rian Johnson's subversive entry The Last Jedi. That project was polarizing, and the Raya and the Last Dragon star got a ton of racist and sexist hate. Tran eventually left social media as a result, while also getting into therapy. While promoting her new movie The Wedding Banquet, she spoke to Business Insider about how that experience has influenced her personal development. In her words:

I wouldn't be who I am today without it. Going through the therapy and counseling got me to a point where now I get to make art celebrating the parts of myself that I was taught to be ashamed of. That I was persecuted for.

That's certainly a healthy perspective on a difficult time in the actress' life. While it would be understandable if she looked back with disdain or hurt about the way she was treated online, it sounds like Tran appreciates the way she grew as a person as a result. And one can only imagine how that work on herself affected her performance in projects like The Wedding Banquet.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Kelly Marie Tran's time in the Star Wars franchise is streaming on Disney+. Fans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

Despite the hate online, Tran would reprise her role as Rose in The Rise of Skywalker, although she had way less screen time than the previous film. Tran's reduced screen time didn't seem to sour her memories of working on George Lucas' beloved galaxy. In the same interview she shared:

I still hold that experience with such fondness in my heart because there was so much creativity, professionalism, and artistry on those sets. It allowed me into these audition rooms I never would've been in a million years if I hadn't done that job.

Points were made. While Kelly Marie Tran had a difficult time during her tenure as Rose Tico, the wild popularity of Star Wars made her a household name. And that type of notoriety allowed her to get her foot in the door for a number of future projects, including voicing a new Disney princess.

Rose during the Battle on Crait

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As Kelly Marie Tran mentioned, she's been able to create art post-Star Wars that celebrated her heritage-- one of the main targets of the online hate she received. That includes both Raya and the Last Dragon and The Wedding Banquet, which was a hit at Sundance before getting its wide release in theaters. She also recently came out as queer, so the latter project is also no doubt a moment of authenticity in that way as well.

The Wedding Banquet is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Tran's time in Star Wars can be re-watched on Disney+. We'll just have to see if/when she returns to the role in an upcoming Star Wars movie or TV show.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about star wars

As Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Turns 20, Ian McDiarmid Reflects On The Most ‘Satisfying’ Aspect Of The Film For Him

After I Binge-Watched Andor Season 2, Here’s Why My Revenge Of The Sith Theatrical Rerelease Experience Was Totally Worth The Ticket Price

Brie Larson Feeling Every Emotion At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Concert Is So Real Of Her, And I'm Crying With Her Over One Surprise Moment In The Show
See more latest
Most Popular
Beyonce in Cowboy Carter bowl and Brie Larson in The Marvels
Brie Larson Feeling Every Emotion At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Concert Is So Real Of Her, And I'm Crying With Her Over One Surprise Moment In The Show
Top Chef logo
I've Watched Top Chef For Over A Decade, And I Simply Cannot Understand How (Spoiler) Made This Classic Restaurant Wars Mistake Again
Tony talking to Peter in his bedroom in Civil War
Robert Downey Jr. And Some Of The Avengers: Doomsday Cast Took A Field Trip To See Thunderbolts*, And I’m So Ready For All The Crossovers
Walt Disney&#039;s Wonderful World of Color
'They Think Walt Disney Is A Company’: Imagineer Explains Why Controversial New Disneyland Show Needed To Happen, And The Reasons Make Sense
chip and joanna gaines on super soul sunday
Chip And Joanna Gaines Quietly Took A 3 Month Magnolia Network Break, And I Totally Get Why They Needed To ‘Get Outside The Business’
Deadpool and Wolverine looking into the distance
Following Deadpool And Wolverine’s Massive Success, Apparently Ryan Reynolds Is Planning An X-Men Team-Up With Wade Wilson, And I Need This To Happen ASAP
A worried looking Blake Lively is presented with a note in Another Simple Favor.
Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Talks Plans For A Third Movie After That Mysterious Cliffhanger
William Afton on phone in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
Matthew Lillard Opened Up How The Five Nights At Freddy’s Team ‘Listened To The Audience’ After The First One To Make The Sequel Even Better
A close up of Stephanie Arcila in a fire helment in Fire Country.
Fire Country's Stephanie Arcila Has 'No Idea' How Gabriela Will Be Written Off The Show, But I Have A Couple Of Theories
Cujo from Cujo
Cujo Actress Recalls Stephen King Thanking Her For Insisting The Ending Changed From The Book