Kelly Marie Tran Reacts To Hilarious Star Wars Reference In Her Queer Rom-Com The Wedding Banquet
Rose Tico forever!
Kelly Marie Tran may not be set to appear in any upcoming Star Wars movies or TV shows, but there’s a little something for Star Wars fans in her latest movie, The Wedding Banquet. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress who grew famous for playing Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (alongside her castmates Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-Chan), she had the perfect reaction to the franchise following her to her queer romantic comedy.
In The Wedding Banquet, Kelly Marie Tran plays Angela, a gay woman in a relationship with Lily Gladstone’s Lee, who agrees to marry her male gay friend Min (Han Gi-Chan) to help him get his green card after he offers to pay for her partner’s IVF procedure in exchange. In the movie, which earned tons of buzz when it premiered at Sundance, while Min and Angela are getting married, Min hilariously quips that she looks like Queen Amidala from the Star Wars prequels.
When I asked Tran about the moment, here’s what she said:
I don’t know about you, but I love a meta moment like this. Even though the decision to have the Star Wars reference ultimately had nothing to do with Tran’s role in the franchise, it kind of turns out to be a sweet little poke at her famed role.
And I mean… she looks just like Padmé, too!
The line is said in the movie by Angela’s husband-to-be, however, the actor playing him was not even aware he was quoting Star Wars when he read the line. In Han Gi-Chan’s words from the interview:
Aside from the Star Wars of it all, The Wedding Banquet is most definitely one of the upcoming LGBTQ+ movies worth checking out, especially in theaters. It’s a remake of the 1993 movie from Ang Lee of the same name that updates the story with a refreshing twist. Writer/director Andrew Ahn, who previously warmed our hearts with a clever queer spin on Pride & Prejudice with Fire Island back in 2022, also notably helms the film.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While Kelly Marie Tran was working onThe Wedding Banquet, the actress was inspired to come out as queer to Vanity Fair after being on set with a primarily queer cast, including her love interest in the film, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and SNL cast member, Bowen Yang. Tran’s Disney Princess character in Raya And The Last Dragon also previously sparked LGBTQ+ conversations.
While we’re not sure if Kelly Marie Tran will ever play Rose Tico in live action again, especially after harassment from the fandom, it’s so nice to see the actress find her stride in films that are important to her, and even see this little wink to her time in the beloved series.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Told Me Why Trevor Had ‘No Right’ To Do What He Did After Learning About His Daughter, And I 100% Agree
Charlize Theron Only Had One Line In Apple TV+'s The Studio. Why The Co-Creator Told Me It Was The 'Most Baller Thing Ever'