Chill Out, Dude: Why A Black James Bond May Be Just What The Long-Running Franchise Needs

I already know what you're going to do. You're either going to click my name to see what other "bad opinions" I might have. Or, you’re going to scroll down to see my picture, and yes, you’re right. I’m Black. Congratulations!

That said, the whole “Would you be okay if Black Panther was white?” argument really doesn’t fly with me since I honestly DO NOT CARE. Because I don't know if you know this or not, but Black Panther…is a character. He’s not MLK or any other historical Black figure . He’s from a Marvel comic book series, so I genuinely don’t care who plays him. As long as the story is good, I’ll keep an open mind.

Which is why the idea of a Black (or Asian, or Hispanic) James Bond doesn't twist my underwear into a bunch. In fact, I actually think it might be a great idea for the long-running franchise, and I have a few reasons why.

(Image credit: BBC)

Aaron Pierre Is One Rumored Name, But There Are Other Great Choices, Too

Firstly, anybody who’s watched Rebel Ridge can likely tell you that Aaron Pierre would make for a phenomenal James Bond. Your eyes are just drawn to him in every scene, and he can play cool and calm effortlessly, which is one of the most important traits for any 007–Somebody who is debonair, but also has a killer’s eyes. Pierre could probably play that role in his sleep.

However, there are several other Black actors who I think could fill in the tuxedo as well. Like, for example, I know the ship has probably already sailed on Idris Elba (And even he felt that it was “less of a compliment” over time to be dreamcasted for the role), but to hell with all that. I still think Elba would be the perfect James Bond.

I mean, yes, he has a bit more white in his beard now than he had years ago when people started petitioning for him to be Bond, but look at Sean Connery! Dude might have been 32 when he debuted in Dr. No, but he damn well looked like he was in his 40s, even back then. Hell, Roger Moore was 57 in A View to Kill! And Elba is only 52. Couldn’t he still get one or two James Bond movies in before they gave it to somebody else? I mean, if he had two, then that’d be one more than George Lazenby.

Alright, alright. I know. Whomever plays Bond next will likely be in it for the long haul, like most of the other Bond actors . Well, if that’s the case, then how about Rege-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame? His work in The Gray Man and the recent Black Bag shows he has range.

What about Kingsley Ben-Adir? He’s played both Malcolm X AND Bob Marley in One Night in Miami…, and Bob Marley: One Love, respectively. Is James Bond really such a complex character that a man who can morph into two totally different historical figures couldn’t pull it off? And, I think Aml Ameen would do a great job, too. He was wonderful as MLK in Rustin. The point I’m trying to make is, I think it’s more important that whoever plays Bond next be English, rather than race being the issue. That said…

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

This Could Be The Opportunity To Reveal That James Bond Is A Codename, And Not Just A Person

Now, I know the 007 news is moving at breakneck speeds (Like, Tom Holland is now a possible candidate ). However, I lean more toward the next Bond being Black since I want Bond 26 to finally be the movie where we learn that James Bond is a codename, and not a single person.

Yes, I know. James Bond is supposed to be like Bruce Wayne or Peter Parker. In other words, even though the character has been around for several decades, it’s assumed that this is the same person in every story. That said, unlike the Batman or Spider-Man movies, which stylistically change whenever there’s a new person cast in the role, the James Bond movies feel like they have the same elastic timeline as The Simpsons.

What I mean is, when I grew up watching the show, Marge and Homer were teenagers in the ‘70s . But now, when my 9-year-old daughter watches it , Marge and Homer were young during the ‘90s . Of course, this is to “get with the times,” but it feels similar to when I watch a movie like 1979’s Moonraker, which FEELS like it’s from the ‘70s, and then a film like 2012’s Skyfall, which FEELS like it’s from the 2010s.

These two films–and the Bonds who are playing them, Roger Moore and Daniel Craig–couldn’t feel any more different! So, in my mind, these people ARE different, and have always been different. I never could reconcile that Sean Connery and Roger Moore are supposed to be the same person.

So, if there were a Black Bond, there could be no other possibility that James Bond is just a codename that anybody could take, rather than being a single individual. Yes, we would have to kind of forget James Bond’s wife’s existence (Because that seems to be the main connective tissue to the idea that James Bond is one person and not a codename), but does the general audience really need to know that? The idea that there have been multiple James Bonds could even be a part of the story. Come on. What do you say? Don’t you think that could work?

(Image credit: MGM)

The Franchise Has Been Getting A Little Stale With The Last Few Entries

Now, please don’t take this the wrong way, but the James Bond franchise has been getting a little stale over the past few years, and having another white dude play the role kind of doesn’t seem like that much of a leap.

Yes, Daniel Craig being a brutish James Bond was a HUGE contrast from Pierce Brosnan’s suave demeanor, but still! Aren’t we a little bored with the current concept of James Bond? I mean, by the time 2021’s No Time to Die came out, the franchise felt like it had run out of so many ideas that the only possible solution was to just kill James Bond off. And, while I thought it was pretty cool to do that (And Ralph Fiennes agrees) , I remember people being VERY upset at the time when it happened.

Sure, it wasn’t the same fervent hate that The Last Jedi received , but people were notably upset, and I get it. James Bond is TIMELESS. You don’t just kill him off. Even so, Daniel Craig kind of ran his course as Bond, and the franchise in general just feels like it needs a huge injection of something fresh.

And, I think a Black actor could be that injection. Because even though there are certainly some parameters that James Bond needs to stay within (Like, if you deviate too much, you essentially have a different character), I think that having a Black Bond could make the character automatically feel different, which is important.

Because look, I’m speaking as a casual fan. I’ve seen almost all of the movies, but I’m not THE BIGGEST JAMES BOND FAN in the world (That would probably be my colleague, Mike Reyes). So, speaking as a casual fan who won’t just see the next Bond movie just because it’s a Bond movie, I need something new and exciting to make me want to see it, and I’m sure I’m not alone. Which brings me to my last point.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Lastly, James Bond, As A Franchise, Is Bigger Than Just Race

James Bond is not just a character. It’s a franchise!

Yes, Ian Fleming’s books spawned the character. But the movies have arguably made Bond bigger than he ever was in book form, and he’s one of the most recognizable figures around the world. That said, James Bond, as a character, is interchangeable, as we’ve seen several times over.

Here’s what remains constant, though: James Bond is a lady killer. He’s a secret agent. He goes on missions. And he’s English (Unless he’s Scottish). And, up to this point, he’s been white. But, does he HAVE to be white?

I know many of his most fervent fans will shout YES! But, this next movie is not necessarily FOR Bond’s most fervent fans, because honestly, those people will see the next movie regardless (Even if it’s just to confirm that it sucks).

No, this next movie needs to have broad appeal, as the character itself has broad appeal. And that's because James Bond is a BRAND. He’s a movie poster. He’s a theme song . And, a theme song is bigger than any race.

But, what do you think? I’d love to hear your thoughts! Even the negative ones!