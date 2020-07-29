Spirited Away and 4 Other Hayao Miyazaki Movies That Would Make For Interesting Live-Action Adaptations

Porco Rosso (1992)

Porco Rosso is the story of a former WWI pilot who is turned into a pig and has dog fights with sky pirates. Yep. Nothing weird about that.

I was going to put Princess Mononoke for my last pick, but then I came to my senses since I now think that that film would be impossible to translate into live-action, given how grandiose it all is. But Porco Rosso would be a really cute live-action movie. And it’s fun enough that I don’t think most Miyazaki fans wouldn't be all that upset if there was a live-action version of it. And I can already see the tagline: When Pig’s Fly. I mean, come on now. What’s not to love about this pick?