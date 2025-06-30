Harry Potter’s Costume Designer Dressed Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe For Years. Now She’s Spilling The Tea On ‘Love’ And ‘Intrigue’ On Set

When Harry Potter went from the page to the big screen, it changed the face of YA franchise forever along with its cast, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. As the kids were goofing off and growing up on set , Jany Temime, who first joined during the Prisoner of Azkaban as the costume designer, helped them jump from kids to young adult looks. Apparently, while she helped dress the cast over the years, there was plenty of schoolyard crushes. And she’s just now teasing about what went down beyond Hogwarts fittings.

Temime, who’s worked on James Bond installments Skyfall and Spectre spoke with Deadline about her thoughts of the future of 007 along with remembering her time on the Hogwarts set. She joined for the aforementioned threequel, Prisoner of Azkaban (streaming with a Max subscription), alongside director Alfonzo Cuarón. The two both agreed Potter and his classmates needed to be more tangible to teen audiences after having a few years of being students under their belts, in her words:

I never saw Harry Potter as a cute little boy. I gave him jeans and sweatshirt. I just wanted to make him like the guy next door. I wanted every single teenager to recognize themselves in him and that was exactly Cuarón’s vision.

To me, I think it was the right move, I still remember noting the shift watching it the first time and it certainly didn’t hurt my viewing experience. The somewhat overlooked detail could be a factor in why some fans continue to watch all the Harry Potter movies time and time again. It’s something I never would’ve thought to pay attention to in regards to how the peers age in the 8-part saga but now I’m curious to rewatch and pay closer attention to the clothing updates beyond the one mentioned above.

Temime also opened up about her experience working with the younger cast growing up in front of her. That’s when she spilled a bit of tea in regards to all the puppy loves that were buzzing around playing ping pong on the HP set , by saying:

When I started, they were little kids, then became teenagers and started falling in love with each other… there was lots of intrigues… things cooled off as they got older and then they became stars.

Admittedly, I’m not Harry Potter crazy like I once was, but the kid and tween in me is dying over this hint at behind-the-scenes love and intrigue. Chalk it up to being a part of the target demo when the books, and then movies, first released, but I’d love to sit down with Temime to get that full scoop. I’d love to sit and speculate but if we even skim the surface of that rabbit hole, we could easily be here for another 8-part epic.

Even though Temime’s buzzy rumored statement will be sitting at the back of my head for the rest of the day, fans have been treated to plenty excellent extra content including the Harry Potter reunion special . And, just around the corner after our 2025 TV guide finishes, fans can look forward to HBO Max's Harry Potter series .