The Devil Wears Prada 2 Just Cast Its First New Star, And I’m Already Excited About The Character They’re Playing

It’s been 19 years since The Devil Wears Prada hit the big screen and captured the hearts of fashion lovers and Meryl Streep fans alike. The movie followed aspiring journalist Andrea who takes a job as the assistant of fashion magazine editor in chief Miranda, who is ruthless and demanding, making the job nearly impossible to keep. It has become a favorite over the years, and after years of speculation, The Devil Wears Prada is finally getting a sequel , and a new star is being added into the mix.

In a recent report by Deadline , it has been confirmed that the sequel’s production is finally in full swing. The primary cast of The Devil Wears Prada , which includes Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning. It was also reported that Kenneth Branagh would be joining the cast, and would be playing Streep’s husband in the film. For context, the original Devil Wears Prada saw Streep’s character in the midst of a divorce, so I guess we will be seeing Miranda Priestly experience a newfound love.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Branagh feels like the perfect inclusion to this cast. His highbrow Shakespearean background as an actor gives the role some loftiness, which feels exactly like the kind of partner Miranda might look for. However, Branagh is also well rounded, and has never been afraid to have fun with his roles, so he will still fit right in with the crowd-pleasing energy of a Devil Wears Prada movie. I can’t wait to see how Miranda’s romantic life plays into this movie, and if this newfound marriage has softened her, or made her more ruthless than ever.

The movie is reportedly going to be a more modern look at the magazine world, and will follow Miranda as she navigates the decline of the print industry. Hathaway and Blunt are returning, but we have yet to learn if the actresses will be playing assistants again, or if their characters will take on a new role in the fashion world almost 20 years later. Lots of details are still being kept under wraps, but it seems like 20th Century is still excited to announce their production status, as they celebrated the movie’s big movement forward in a recent Instagram post you can see below:

A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios) A photo posted by on

All and all, it seems like everyone is excited for this sequel to finally come to fruition. It has a lot to live up to, as The Devil Wears Prada holds up on the rewatch . The good news is its modern take feels like a justification for a sequel, and the original cast coming back feels like everyone is on board with a great script that will deliver the same way the original did all those years ago. In addition, Branagh's inclusion makes for a new relationship, and possible power dynamic to explore. It’s not a lot of details, but it’s enough to get me excited for what’s to come when it heads to the big screen next year.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently slated for a May 2026 release date, but in the meantime, you can revisit the original Devil Wears Prada now with a Disney+ subscription . For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to check out our 2025 movie release schedule .