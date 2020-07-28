Marvel Fans Want Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs For A Doctor Strange Role

2020 has certainly been a notable year for Daveed Diggs. On top of being one of the main voices in the Apple TV+ series Central Park and a lead cast member on TNT’s Snowpiercer series, a lot of folks are seeing his performances as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton for the first time thanks to Disney+. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel decided to recruit Diggs for one of its movies, and some fans already have him in mind for a role in the next Doctor Strange movie.