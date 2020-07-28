Marvel Fans Want Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs For A Doctor Strange Role

Leave a Comment
2020 has certainly been a notable year for Daveed Diggs. On top of being one of the main voices in the Apple TV+ series Central Park and a lead cast member on TNT’s Snowpiercer series, a lot of folks are seeing his performances as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton for the first time thanks to Disney+. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel decided to recruit Diggs for one of its movies, and some fans already have him in mind for a role in the next Doctor Strange movie.
It’s been rumored that Brother Voodoo, a powerful practitioner of the mystic arts and longtime ally of Stephen Strange in the comics, will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While they has yet to be officially confirmed, over on Reddit, Daveed Diggs was suggested as a worthy actor to bring Voodoo to life, and clearly plenty of users like this fan-casting.
For those unfamiliar with Brother Voodoo, his real name is Jericho Drumm and he was originally an esteemed psychologist in the United States. However, upon returning to his native Haiti after learning his brother, Daniel Drumm, was dying, Jericho studied voodoo practices and eventually became skilled enough in this kind of magic to avenge his brother’s death. There was also a period where Voodoo inherited the Eye of Agamotto and served as the Sorcerer Supreme when Doctor Strange renounced the mantle.
Of course, suggesting Daveed Diggs for the Brother Voodoo role led to a lot of Hamilton references and jokes on that Reddit thread. For instance, adjusting one of the lyrics in “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” results in the following:
Sorcerers... we get the job done!
You can also adjust a line from “The Reynolds Pamphlet” to get:
He neva' gon' be sorcerer supreme now
And then, of course, with Brother Voodoo having not been present for the first three phases of the MCU, he can channel the same kind of attitude that Thomas Jefferson had in the beginning of Hamilton’s second act. Coming to the Sanctum Sanctorum after Avengers: Endgame, Voodoo can say:
So what did I miss?
Again, it’s worth remembering that Brother Voodoo’s inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is far from a sure thing right now, although groundwork has already been laid for him to come in. In 2016’s Doctor Strange, Daniel Drumm was the protector of the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York, but he was killed by Kaecilius. If Jericho Drumm appeared in The Multiverse of Madness, he could aid Strange on his crazy journey, and maybe we’d even see him channel Daniel’s spirit.
Along with Benedict Cumberbatch obviously reprising Stephe Strange, the only MCU characters who are confirmed to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are Benedict Wong’s Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Although he’s still involved as an executive producer, Scott Derrickson won’t direct the sequel, with Sam Raimi inheriting those duties.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on its development, including if Daveed Diggs does indeed get cast as Brother Voodoo. Be sure to also look through our comprehensive guide detailing what other MCU movies are on the way.