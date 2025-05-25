David Tennant Had His Eye On Fantastic Four: First Steps, But How Does He Feel About Pedro Pascal Playing Reed Richards?

David Tennant has played iconic characters in some massive franchises. He's famous for his stint as the titular character on British sci-fi series Doctor Who and for portraying the villainous Kilgrave on Marvel's Jessica Jones. As it turns out, though, Tennant was also angling for a key role in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The fan-favorite star was hoping to portray Reed Richards a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, and he's now sharing thoughts on Pedro Pascal being cast as the super-powered scientist.

The Good Omens star recently took to the main stage at MCM Comic Con in London to answer fan questions about his career. One attendee asked if there was a superhero or supervillain that he wishes he’d have the opportunity to play. That's when Tennant revealed his FF aspirations and shared thoughts on Pascal:

I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and, unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction. Although, you know, if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly.

David Tennant would have certainly been an interesting choice for the role, and I could imagine him having brought a little bit of edge to Reed. It's also worth noting that Tennant and Pedro Pascal are around the same age, so it wouldn’t be as left field of a casting, in my humble opinion. Personally, I love Pascal, but I'm now curious about what Tennant's Reed would be like. At the end of the day, though, Pascal was apparently the right fit for what Marvel Studios was looking for, and Tennant was nothing but gracious about that, which is lovely.

The Mandalorian star seems to have a great reputation in Hollywood, with many actors showering him with praise and testifying to his character. Denzel Washington shared glowing thoughts about Pascal after working with him on Gladiator II. Florence Pugh even gushed over Pascal when he passed her at the Thunderbolts* premiere. A number of fans and stars seem to agree that Pascal is getting the attention and flowers he deserves, and it's great to see his star continue to rise.

Despite not landing the FF gig, David Tennant remains booked and busy. He's set to return as Crowley for the Good Omens finale, which will just be a single 90-minute episode to wrap up the first two seasons. He is also set to star in the 2025 movie release The Thursday Murder Club alongside Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley. Tennant will also return as Tony Baddingham in Rivals Season 2, a show which gained a cult following after being released on Hulu this year.

Reed Richards may have alluded David Tennant, but I love to see that he's still booking roles. And who knows, maybe the actor will one day land another role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, check out Tennant's A+ performance as Kilgrave by streaming Jessica Jones with a Disney+ subscription. As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the upcoming Marvel movie opens in theaters on July 25th.