Sabrina Carpenter Is Rumored To Be Playing Dazzler In The MCU. Why I Think It’s Pretty Perfect Casting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. For years The X-Men were missing from the mix, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the doors for mutants to finally join the fun. A rumor claims Sabrina Carpenter might be approaching the role of Dazzler. And while there are some naysayers, I think she's got the talent to back it up.

The developing X-Men movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and fans of mutants are also excited for that team to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. A rumor circulating Twitter claims that the "Espresso" singer might be joining the shared universe. And while she's obviously got the vocal talents to play a pop star/superhero, she's also a rather successful actress of stage and screen. Let's break it down.

Sabrina Carpenter is a fashion icon, best known nowadays for her earworm-worthy songs, and the success of her album Short n' Sweet. But prior to hitting the radio with tracks like "Please Please Please" she was an actress. Her movie credits include The Hate U Give, and the Tall Girl movies. So she knows her way around a film set.

Another thing going for Carpenter as a performer is that she's also a Broadway veteran. She famously played Cady Heron in Mean Girls the musical, opposite Reneé Rapp. This schedule is notoriously grueling, and shows that she's got the endurance to make it on the set of a superhero film like X-Men. So this Dazzler rumor isn't totally out of the blue.

Of course, this is just a rumor at this point. We should probably take it with a grain of salt, but with Carpenter's star power steadily growing it seems like a logical time for a studio to bring her into a major franchise. Having a pop star of her popularity should only help get more butts in seats, especially her younger fans.

Rumors have swirled around this particular mutant for years. Specifically, the idea that Taylor Swift might play Dazzler at some point. This chatter started with X-Men: Apocalypse, and has continued through the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Dazzler did have a brief appearance in Dark Phoenix, played by actress Halston Sage. She was shown singing at a party in the woods, and using her powers to light up the sky in the process. Aside from that, she's perhaps best known for appearing in video games, animated series, and (of course) comics.

Only time will tell if Sabrina Carpenter actually lands this role, which would presumably be a big change to her career and current schedule. But while there are haters, I think she's got the talent to bring Dazzler to life.

The X-Men will appear in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th, 2026. Since neither that nor the X-Men movie are part of the 2025 movie release list, we'll probably have to be patient as more rumors swirl.