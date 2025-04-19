I Was Surprised To Hear Thunderbolts* Director Hint At How The Movie Connects To Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts* is the next big 2025 movie release on the list, and while there is plenty of excitement about how that adventure will play out, some eyes are already looking ahead to how the upcoming Marvel movie plays out in future films. Specifically, there are questions about how this all ties into the things we know about Avengers: Doomsday, and director Jake Schreier dropped hints on how one hero may be the big connection.

CinemaBlend's sister magazine SFX had a chance to talk to Schreier about the upcoming superhero team-up Thunderbolts* in its latest issue and asked how it might factor into the next major superhero ensemble. The director was cryptic in his response, but did indicate there's at least one character who will be relevant in Doctor Doom's big plot:

There might be some stones, or pebbles [smiles]. I don’t know how you want to rate your rocks. Look, you know the character that we’re talking about, and you know that there’s a level of power involved there that could have an impact going forward. I’m not making Doomsday so I’m not privy to that.

Jake Schreier didn't get into specifics on what character he was referring to, but looking at the Avengers: Doomsday cast and thinking about the strongest Marvel heroes that could ruin the MCU, there's one who stands out. Whether he's Sentry or Void, Lewis Pullman's character is immensely strong and will be in the ensemble film.

Is there a chance that he'll be manipulated by Doctor Doom, and his immense power be turned on the Avengers?

It's an answer that I'm hoping will become clearer when we see Thunderbolts*. It's one of two movies that audiences will see before Avengers: Doomsday, the other being The Fantastic Four: First Steps. One would imagine both of these movies will have to lay out some framework for the film before it premieres, given the MCU was reportedly forced to change course after Jonathan Majors' Kang was dropped.

The main objective of Thunderbolts* is to be a great movie, and a viewer who saw a test screening a while back has confirmed it's certainly a departure from the standard superhero movie. That should be reassuring news to Marvel fans, many of whom have seen the franchise flounder a bit trying to find its footing with blending its universe following Avengers: Endgame.

Ultimately, good movies will help increase interest in an ensemble movie, even if it isn't as tied to the events of Avengers: Doomsday as some may want it to be. We already know characters appearing in this movie are in the fray, so as long as they're fun to watch and involved, that should be enough to satiate the desires of the fandom.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters beginning on May 2nd, and I think there's ample reason to be excited about it. I don't blame anyone for being eager to see how it'll factor into Avengers: Doomsday, though at this point, I would be happy enough to know what the asterisk in the title is all about.