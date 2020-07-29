Batman And Deathstroke Are Packing Heat In Awesome Fan Art

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild journey in theaters, full of disappointments, behind the scenes changes, and success. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the franchise with his blockbusters, before the poor box office performance of Justice League threw a wrench into his five-film plans. Justice League definitely set up a sequel, especially in the credits scene featuring Lex Luthor and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. And new fan art imagined Batman's eventual conflict with the villain, and they're packing heat.