Halle Berry Looks Badass As An MMA Fighter In Her First Directing Project

Halle Berry is no stranger to being a badass on the big screen. From her recent appearance as Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum to playing Storm in the X-Men trilogy, she knows a thing or two about tough characters. This time, though, she’s both taking on her first directing project and playing an MMA fighter in the upcoming film Bruised. TIFF recently shared a photo on their social media from the movie. Check it out: