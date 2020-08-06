John Wick 5 Is Happening And There's More Good News

Because John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 are shooting back-to-back, I imagine this means the latter could come out a year later, i.e. in 2023, as opposed to being held for two or more years. That said, let’s not forget that the latter two Matrix movies came out within six months of each other in 2003, so maybe this Keanu Reeves franchise could do something similar and have John Wick: Chapter 5 ready to go by winter 2022.