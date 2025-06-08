John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Got ‘Honest’ About Initially Not Wanting Keanu Reeves In Ballerina. Why It Happened Anyway

The world of John Wick is expanding with the newly released spinoff film Ballerina, which follows Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she embarks on a revenge-fueled path. While the 2025 movie release is definitely Eve’s film it also features the Baba Yaga himself, played by the returning Keanu Reeves. As much as excited as some fans may have been to see Reeves reprise his famous role, though fellow franchise veteran Chad Stahelski honestly didn’t want him to return. So that begs the question of why it happened regardless.

Having directed all four of the John Wick films and served as a producer on the series as well, Chad Stahelski knows more than a few things about this beloved IP. So, at this point, he’s definitely not shy about voicing his opinion when it comes to details he’s not too fond of. The Ballerina producer spoke to THR, during which he confirmed that he wasn’t keen on Wick himself popping up in this latest story. While Stahelski didn’t dive deep into his reasoning, he was “honest” in admitting the benefit of having the character in the mix:

That wasn’t in the original script. To be honest, I was kind of against it. But I do see the benefit and we wanted to help out [director Len Wiseman]. We had just opened John Wick 4 and it was huge. He couldn’t go back to the model of the first John Wick and do a little $18 million indie thing and try to build it up. In order to stay in the same game, you got to give him a fighting chance. And the easiest way to transfer that over — at least, from the studio point of view — was have Wick in Ballerina in a special timeline.

Overall, that logic is understandable, considering that Lionsgate is trying to prop up a new character, Eve, with this latest film. So it would make sense for the execs and filmmakers to try and give the spinoff a bump by having Wick play a supporting role. I’m not sure what the producer’s exact concern was in regard to adding Wick to the story. Maybe he was worried that having the infamous assassin pop in might take the shine away from Eve. That would be a genuine concern, but I’d argue that Wick doesn’t step on Eve’s toes too much.

Ballerina may muck up John Wick’s timeline a bit, but it’s hard to deny the sheer awesomeness that results from the film’s chronological placement. Without getting too specific, Wick shows up a few times in the film, with his initial appearance being part of a more personal scene. Of course, as the trailers and TV spots have teased, he and Eve come to blows in a big way, and the sequence makes the movie tickets well worth the price of admission.

However, fans should know that just because Keanu Reeves reprised his role for this latest spinoff, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll return in other offshoots. Chad Stahelski went on to confirm to THR that Reeves will not appear in the film focused on Donnie Yen’s Caine. Stahelski went on to explain why he’s not worried about having the franchise’s signature character appear in that flick:

The Donny Yen spinoff doesn’t have the John Wick character. It’s got Donny Yen and it’s an ode to kung fu movies. If John Wick 1 was about Charles Bronson and Lee Marvin, this is about Chow Yun-fat, John Woo and Wong Kar-wai. So I think that one is a little easier to get it across to audiences because it’s in a sub-genre of what we love.

Despite that, there is good news for those who are hoping to see Wick appear once more. John Wick: Chapter 5 was officially announced earlier this year and, while Chad Stahelski says it may not be completely set in stone, he believes Lionsgate is going to “will it into existence.” I look forward to seeing more of the character but remain hopeful that other characters, like Eve and Caine, can carve out their own paths alone as well. For now, check out Ballerina in theaters, and be on the lookout for upcoming action movies.