Sylvester Stallone Acts And Directs In Cool Rocky IV Outtake

Sylvester Stallone is well known for portraying some of the most popular characters that have ever been put to film, yet some still forget that he’s also served as a director on multiple occasions. This is especially true when it comes to the Rocky franchise, on which he directed four installments. With so much going on in those films, one has to wonder how Stallone managed to both act and direct himself. Well, he’s now given us a bit of an idea through a newly revealed outtake from Rocky IV.