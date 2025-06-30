The Rock Met Up With Shaq, Then Took The Opportunity To Troll Jumanji Co-Star Kevin Hart (And Himself)

When you’re Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, you’re used to being the biggest guy on the 2025 movie schedule, and, in almost every case, the biggest in the room. But even the past and present People's Champion knows when to bow down to a real giant. And, just recently, he did just that with a smile (and a jab at Kevin Hart). That’s right, The Rock met up with Shaq, and the former WWE star couldn’t help but take the opportunity to troll his Jumanji co-star.

In a series of photos posted by Shaquille O’Neal on Instagram, the NBA legend shared a backstage moment with The Rock and a guest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What stood out? The sheer size difference. Standing next to Shaq, Johnson looked almost, dare we say, average-sized. Naturally, the wrestler turned Hollywood a-lister took it like a champ—and turned it into the perfect opportunity to roast his longtime friend in the comments:

Got me out here lookin’ like Kevin Hart 😂 Love U big brother 👊🏾

Dwayne Johnson certainly isn't exaggerating when talking about the six difference between him and Shaq. Check out the photos for yourself:

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) A photo posted by on

The Rock’s comment instantly triggered over 30,000 likes and a storm of fan responses. Here are a few of my favorite comments from fans who chimed in

Kevin catching strays 😂 – Allover4u

Let kevin live😭😭😭 – howtime_jayy1

Your shoulder height at least not talking to Shaq's nuts like Kev Hart 😂😂😂 – mikuito73288

Came to say now the rock knows how [Kevin Hart] feels 😂😂– Chris._.ams

Kevin would be up to his knee. 😂 – anyrambod

A bunch of commenters tagged Hart, obviously waiting for one of his classic clapbacks. As of now, the comedian-turned-Hollywood star hasn't responded yet, but I'm super excited to see if he says anything!

It’s classic Rock-and-Kevin (KRock?). The two have built an entire side career out of hilariously trolling each other across social media, interviews and other press events Whether it’s Johnson mocking Hart’s height or Hart teasing the Black Adam star’s action movies and bald head or “presidential energy,” the back-and-forth has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrity bromances (And some even think it's a conspiracy.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

But this latest social media moment also highlighted something else: just how massive Shaquille O’Neal is. At over 7 feet tall and weighing in at over 300 pounds, the former Lakers star dwarfed both Johnson and his companion. It’s no surprise the box office titan felt compelled to crack a joke. When even a 6’5”, 260-pound action hero looks like a fun-sized version of himself, there’s really only one way to handle it: cracking jokes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To his credit, the Rampage actor has always been great at mixing self-deprecation with star power. Promoting a billion-dollar franchise or dropping a tequila brand, The Rock never misses the chance to laugh at himself or drag his buddy Hart into the punchline.

So, now, the ball is in the Ride Along star’s court. Given his reputation for roasting the Fast & Furious alum in return, there's at least a firm chance that a comeback is imminent. Will it be another video edit with a baby voice filter? A Photoshopped meme? A fake text thread? With Hart, anything is possible, and that’s why fans love it.

In the meantime, both stars are staying busy. Dwayne Johnson is set to take a dramatic turn in A24’s upcoming Mark Kerr biopic, The Smashing Machine, hitting theaters October 3. Meanwhile, Hart has multiple projects on the way, including a Netflix comedy called 72 Hours.