Terry Crews Reveals The Story Behind How Being An Extra In Denzel Washington’s Training Day Launched His Career
There are no small parts... not even for Mr. Crews.
In any profession on this Earth, one thing remains constant: you truly never know where the next gig is going to take you. While Terry Crews doesn’t have a film on the 2025 movie schedule, he will be a part of 2026’s Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. And if you rewind the tape on this Crews’ path to stardom to the start, you’d see that it all pretty much came from a role in one of the best 2000s movies of all time: the Denzel Washington cop drama Training Day.
Don’t be dismayed if you don’t readily remember the Brooklyn Nine-Nine fixture in director Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 Academy Award winner. As Crews himself admitted in his story on The Kelly Clarkson Show, appearing in a short, but pivotal scene was a pretty huge moment. But before the industry took notice, a very special spectator highlighted its importance:
Being an extra, or even a bit player, in a major franchise can be quite the discovery later down the line. (Just ask Elijah Wood about his Back to the Future: Part II scene.) But when you’re playing an extra in one of the most quotable moments from a film like Training Day, it hits differently.
With that in mind, check out Terry Crews’ extra work, and Denzel Washington’s iconic delivery, below:
Whoever cast this America’s Got Talent hype man in Training Day's “King Kong” scene deserves an Oscar themselves. Even if you didn’t recognize Crews as the name he is today, his presence just behind Mr. Washington is quite notable. As he continued his story, Terry Crews backed that very call, running down a chain of opportunities everyone should know:
Just think, if Terry Crews wasn’t present for Detective Alonzo Harris’ downfall, he wouldn’t have been serenading a Wayans Brother running undercover in prosthetics. Come to think of it, maybe both of these projects helped Crews land in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine roster. While one can never be sure, in a world where anything can (and does) happen, the possibilities are endless. So maybe that hypothetical White Chicks 2 the Wayans are still up for could get off the ground after all.
