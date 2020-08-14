How The Terminator’s Time Travel Works

Last, but not least, there’s that Ontological/Bootstrap Paradox we promised from last week, and this one is the mother of all of them… literally. Kyle Reese is sent back from the future to protect Sarah Connor, because she’s the mother of his friend and savior, John. However, since he always had a crush on her, and she reciprocates, they sleep together, which reveals that Kyle is, and always will be, John’s father. What’s more, John Connor knows this, and has to ensure that this happens in the future; which could be a hint at just why John’s death in Terminator: Dark Fate would have meant in the overall scheme of the planned trilogy. No Skynet means no Kyle Reese coming back in time; which means no John Connor.