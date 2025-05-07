M3GAN 2.0 Is Apparently Inspired By Terminator 2, And The Director’s Explanation For That Makes So Much Sense

The upcoming M3GAN 2.0 is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule over a month from now, and the prospect of seeing the eponymous killer doll again is so exciting. What's also great is that the creative team from its 2023 predecessor has remained intact. That includes director Gerard Johnstone, who seems to have a clear vision for this franchise. On that note, he shared his take on how the new film takes cues from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and this makes plenty of sense.

It's fair to assume that there are plenty of expectations for M3GAN 2.0 as it nears releases alongside a slew of other upcoming horror movies. The OG film is outlandishly bonkers but tons of fun, and that's partially thanks to the team having taken notes from one of the best sci-fi movies ever, The Terminator. Johnstone shared with Empire that it made sense to lean on that franchise for his own sequel, as it parallels James Cameron's 1991 masterpiece in a key way:

We saw the path James Cameron took with Terminator 2. If part of the jokey inspiration for the first M3GAN was that it was supposed to be our version of The Terminator, but with a lethal doll instead of Arnold Schwarzenegger, then it felt right that the sequel would be Terminator 2: Judgment Day. We knew that M3GAN had to meet a nemesis potentially more powerful than she is.

T2 has long been hailed as one of the greatest sequels ever made. It not only builds on its 1984 predecessor from narrative and aesthetic standpoints, but it also adds to the lore in interesting ways. Most notably, the film introduces the more advanced T-1000 (played by Robert Patrick), which does battle with Arnold Schwarzengger's T-800 model.

M3GAN 2.0’s trailer reveals that the titular robot will be pitted against a new AI-fueled creation known as Amelia. This film will flip the script by having the lead protagonist take on a somewhat more heroic role. That mirrors the way in which the T-800 was turned in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Should the story be as smooth, Gerard Johnstone and company could have something special on their hands.

If you can't tell, I can’t wait to see Blumhouse's upcoming sequel. The one thing that's still somewhat hard to believe is that our robotic, cutthroat star will fully turn into one of those friendly robots (featured in movies) entirely. However, I'd imagine this film will include a number of twists and turns, so I don't think a sudden heel turn is totally out of the question.

Fans may also be comforted to know that screenwriter Akela Cooper returned to pen the script for this latest chapter in the M3GAN franchise. That surely added to the creative continuity under Johnstone's watch. After the movie comes out, I may have to watch Terminator 2: Judgement Day as well to compare and contrast the films. At this point, I'm glad Johnstone is wisely continuing to draw from James Cameron's excellent films.

If you’re interested in doing some prep work before M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27, you can watch the OG with a Starz account or through VOD services. As for T2, stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.