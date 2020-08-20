9 Ways Lethal Weapon 5 Can Effectively End The Film Series

Shane Black Should Write The Script

Lethal Weapon is Shane Black’s brainchild that made $120 million worldwide and launched three sequels over the course of two decades. He knows these characters; he knows the buddy cop genre. Sadly, his Lethal Weapon 2 script was mostly scrapped and rewritten. He never returned to the franchise.

With movies like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys, Shane Black is great at writing dark, buddy cop comedies. If you want a dark end to Lethal Weapon, and if you want to get Lethal Weapon fans excited again, he’s the logical choice.

Unfortunately, while Shane Black wrote a treatment for a Lethal Weapon 5, Richard Donner said in the past that he wants to use a script by Channing Gibson, who also wrote Lethal Weapon 4.