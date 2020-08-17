If You Want To Get To Know Captain Marvel 2's Director, Watch Little Woods

This is one of the biggest reasons I'm a writer: I love creating worlds but also discovering worlds and getting into the lives to people who aren't myself; that's really rewarding to me. And in doing that, creating empathy, hopefully, for people who watch. So a lot of my research is about that, is about, one, learning the facts and what this part of the country is like but also what kind of people live there and understanding their situation.

So I did a lot of reading, really great journalism from The New York Times, actually, and from so many sources, and then I watched a lot of documentaries: The Overnighters is a really fascinating one, in particular how [the place] affects people on a familial and community level, which I found really fascinating, and it's a really interesting character study. And then the third part of that was that obviously I had to get out to North Dakota and I had to meet people there, and it was one of the best experiences ever because it was really rewarding to go and to say, 'Hey, this is the story I'm trying to tell and I'd love to hear yours and here's my version of the story' and to get feedback on that was really, really great.