Marvel's Ironheart Trailer Teases Big Moments For Riri Williams, But A New MCU Character Really Has My Attention

When it comes to the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows, there’s one title fans have been waiting several years for at this point. I’m talking about Ironheart, which is set to show the continuing adventures of Riri Williams, the tech prodigy from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Luckily for fans, the first official trailer has arrived, and it shows some of the explosive situations Riri’s going to find herself in. As cool as it is to see her in action, though, there’s a new character I’m eager to check out in this 2025 TV schedule entry.

Riri Williams Shines In The First Ironheart Trailer

The trailer, which can be seen above, begins on a tense note, as Riri enters a seemingly abandoned building and finds herself trapped in an elevator filled with air-poisoning gas. Ultimately, she’s able to find her way out of the situation and ace her “interview” with the seemingly mysterious figure (who we’ll discuss more later). What I appreciate about this trailer is that it highlights Williams’ ingenuity with and without her suit of armor. I also like seeing her interact with friends and family, including her mother, Ronnie.

Of course, the action here can’t be understated, and I’m quite impressed with what I’m seeing so far. The visual effects for Riri’s armor look downright impeccable, and it appears the production team staged some action sequences worthy of the big screen. I suppose that shouldn’t be all that surprising, especially since the show also counts visionary filmmaker (and Black Panther helmer) Ryan Coogler amongst its producers.

Dominique Thorne, who heads up the cast of Ironheart, also seems to be giving a performance that’s consistent with her charming work in Wakanda Forever. To me, she seems a bit more comfortable in the role of Iron Man’s heir apparent. I also love that Thorne has spoken with Robert Downey Jr. about the journey that she’s embarked upon with this character. I’m excited to see what’s in store for Thorne and Riri, but I also have to gush about a newcomer.

Which MCU Character Am I Pumped To See?

More on Ironheart (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Ironheart Actress Shares How Brie Larson Sweetly Helped Her Navigate Going From ‘Human Female To Superhuman’

The mysterious voice that Riri hears on the elevator belongs to a shady individual known as Parker Robbins a.k.a. The Hood, who’s played by none other than Anthony Ramos. Robbins’ red hood imbues him with supernatural powers, which he uses for his own gain. However, as the trailer teases, those abilities may come at a cost. (Robbins’ blackened back in that one shot is an indication of that point.)

Parker is a charismatic individual, though, and it seems he’s going to serve as the devil on Riri’s shoulder in this story. Though I think another devil may be in the mix as well.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the comics, Parker Robbins obtains his dark magic-infused gear after an encounter with a demon. Robbins’ origin in the MCU is (unsurprisingly) being kept under wraps at this time. However, for some time now, there’s been speculation regarding a possible role for the demon Mephisto in this show. Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly part of Ironheart’s ensemble, and it’s believed that he’s playing the role of the dark lord. That’s all speculation right now, but I am still wondering if Mephisto is somehow responsible for Parker’s powers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Suit up and grab a Disney+ subscription ahead of the Ironheart series premiere. The ad-supported tier is available for $9.99 per month. There's also an ad-free membership available for $15.99 a month. You also have the option to save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a whole year.

Moving away from the more otherworldly elements of this show though, I’m excited to see Riri Williams use her technological brilliance to develop a new suit and become a hero in her own right. That journey is probably going to come with a few stumbles, of course, which should make the narrative all the more interesting. Overall, I’m hopeful that this series ends does the character justice.

Disney+ subscription holders should tune in for Ironheart when it soars onto the platform with a three-episode premiere on June 24.