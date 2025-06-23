How To Watch Ironheart Online And Stream The Ryan Coogler Produced MCU Series From Anywhere Now

How To Watch Ironheart Online

Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 24 at 9pm ET / 6pm ET / 2am BST (Weds) / 11am AEST (Weds)
New Episodes: Tuesdays

After bursting into the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MIT genius Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) is back to prove her mettle in this sequel series from Ryan Coogler. She's ambitious, but without the limitless resources of, say, Tony Stark, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with The Hood (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos) that has some troubling repercussions. Three episodes drop each Wednesday, and we explain below how to watch Ironheart online and stream the entire series with Disney Plus.

The long-awaited show signals the end of phase five of the MCU, which began with Secret Invasion in 2023 and that has been credited with setting a darker, more mature tone. All the ingredients are here for something special. Acclaimed Black Panther and Sinners’ director Coogler produced the 6=six-episode series, while award-nominated actor Ramos (Twisters, In The Heights) will play Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood, a man whose demonic apparel bestows magical powers.

Unlike him, Riri Williams (Thorn) relies on her technical mastery. Not only does she hail from Iron Man’s alma matter, but her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever demonstrated her prodigious talent. Her game-changing vibranium detector instigated a war between the Wakandans and the underwater civilization of Talokan, which she subsequently helped to end by developing her own kick-ass exoskeleton.

Picking up after those dramatic events, Ironheart finds Riri back in Chicago and galvanized to achieve her dreams. But, without access to MIT’s resources (her antics get her expelled), she’s forced to make some tough choices to get her creations made. Enter The Hood, who offers the questionable advice that “anyone who’s ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things.”

Producer Sev Ohanian teases that Riri “breaks bad” like some of TV’s best known antiheros (e.g., Walter White), and we'll see her on a roller-coaster journey that will take viewers to some “uncomfortable places.” Some uniquely exciting places, too, as Riri’s technical mastery and The Hood’s magical abilities combine to make them a particularly exciting, dynamic duo.

It’s had the stamp of approval from Ironman himself, so we can’t wait for this explosive, action-packed conclusion to phase five, before the inauguration of phase with the Fantastic Four: First Steps movie in July.

Read on for everything to know about for how to watch Ironheart online, and stream every episode of Marvel’s highly-anticipated new miniseries with Disney Plus around around the world.

Iron Man’s heir apparent is finally here! Disney Plus is the place to go to watch Ironheart online, with its first three episodes dropping on Tuesday, June 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, followed by another, final batch of three the following week.

In the US, Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 for the Basic (With Ads) plan, but you can upgrade to the $15.99 Premium membership and ditch the ads. If you want something longer term – and to save over 16% – consider purchasing Premium’s annual option, which costs $159.99 and guarantees a saving of $32 over the course of 12 months.

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Ironheart just as you would at home.

While services like Disney+ are available in a multitude of countries they aren't globally available yet. For IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

As above, so below. Viewers in the Great North can also watch Ironheart online with Disney Plus on Tuesday, June 24, at the same time as their neighbours to the south.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? In Canada, subscriptions starts from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan . If you want perks like ad-free streaming and the option to watch on the go, you can select either the Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free plans (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

UK fans will also want a Disney Plus sub to watch Ironheart online. The first three episodes will be available from Wednesday, June 25 at 2am BST, with the final three episodes arriving a week later on July 2.

Those without Disney Plus memberships will want to act fast, though. Until June 30, Disney Plus is offering the Standard with Ads plan for £1.99 a month for four months (usually £8.99/£89.90 a year). Usually, you can get ad-supported Disney Plus from just £4.99 a month . You can also opt for Standard as mentioned, or level up and pick the £12.99 Premium plan, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

*Spoiler alert* – the highly-anticipated series is on...Disney Plus in Australia too! So you’ll want to grab an account to watch Ironheart online when it lands on Wednesday, June 25. The first batch of episodes will be added around 11am AEST, with three more installments arriving the following week.

In Australia, there are only a couple of subscription options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$15.99 , or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99 . There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins / The Hood

Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington

Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy

Regan Aliyah as Zelma Stanton

Manny Montana as "H.R." John

Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington

Anji White as Ronnie Williams

Jim Rash as the Dean of MIT

Sonia Denis as Clown

Shakira Barrera as Ros Blood

Zoe Terakes as Jerry Blood

Shea Couleé as Slug

Eric André as Stuart Clarke / Rampage

Cree Summer as TBC

Sacha Baron Cohen as TBC

Ironheart – Episode 1, “Take Me Home”: June 24

Ironheart – Episode 2, “Will The Real Natalie Please Stand Up”: June 24

Ironheart – Episode 3, “We In Danger, Girl”: June 24

Ironheart – Episode 4, “Bad Magic”: July 1

Ironheart – Episode 5, “Karma’s a Glitch”: July 1

Ironheart – Episode 6, “The Past is the Past”: July 1