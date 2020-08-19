Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Says There Are Moments With The Power Of The No Man’s Land Sequence

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is a movie packed with wonderful and powerful moments, but none compare to what is generally referred to as the No Man’s Land sequence. The scene in question finds the titular heroine running across the terrain between allied and German trenches generally regarded as a kill zone, and it serves to demonstrate Diana’s strength of character, bravery, and morals.

It’s an awesome beat that one would think the upcoming sequel would have trouble matching, but the film’s director is confident that the movie will have equivalent emotional moments.