Universal Studios Orlando Is Trolling Fans Over Secret New Rollercoaster

Universal Orlando Resort has been having a better time of it of late after struggling as the resort began to reopen. While guests did return to the popular theme parks, the long-distance travelers that tend to make longterm vacations in the Orlando area have not yet come back. Perhaps what Universal needs is a brand new attraction, something exciting and fun, that nobody has ever experienced, in order to get people to make the decision to go to the park? The good news is that just such an attraction is on the way. What's strange is, Universal hasn't told anybody that yet.